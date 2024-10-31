Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Dortmund boss Sahin running out of chances and troops ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Dortmund boss Sahin running out of chances and troops ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is under pressure
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is under pressureReuters / Carmen Jaspersen
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin (36) is quickly running out of time ahead of their home game against second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the Ruhr Valley club struggling for form as injuries pile up.

It is not the start that former youth and senior Dortmund player Sahin had envisaged when he took over this season, with his team in seventh place and seven points off the top after eight Bundesliga matches.

Dortmund have not won any of their away matches in the league this season and have lost their last five games on the road in all competitions following Tuesday's defeat by Wolfsburg in the German Cup second round.

They have been solid at home in the league, winning all four games, so any slip-up at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday would certainly pile more pressure on Sahin.

"This is not about my personal situation," Sahin said following his team's Cup exit.

"It is about developing the club and getting back onto the winning track as quickly as possible.

"So it is not about me. It is about the club and I, as a coach, have the responsibility. Believe me, for me, it is extremely bitter and disappointing to be in this situation we are currently in."

"We cannot do anything else other than keep working," he said.

Dortmund's recent form
Dortmund's recent formFlashscore

That has proved challenging this week, however, with Wednesday's open training scrapped and turned into individual fitness sessions due to a lack of available players.

Dortmund are without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, attacking midfielder Gio Reyna as well as defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is also nursing an injury but is likely to play while fellow defender Waldemar Anton, recovering from his own injury, could be an option by Saturday.

The mood could not be any different at Leipzig who are undefeated in the league and winners of their last four league games to join leaders Bayern Munich on 20 points.

They also had little trouble disposing of St Pauli 4-2 in the Cup on Tuesday.

Bayern, who have scored 29 goals in their eight league games, host Union Berlin on Saturday while champions Bayer Leverkusen entertain VfB Stuttgart a day earlier.

Follow the Bundesliga with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaDortmundNuri SahinRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Dortmund will go through tough run together, says sporting director after cup loss
Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss
Nuri Sahin and Dortmund desperate for first away win to get into winning flow
Show more
Football
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 10?
Claudio Ranieri would consider coaching return with a national team
Thiago Motta believes errors in defence and attack cost Juventus against Parma
Manchester City 'in trouble,' says Guardiola as Savinho and Akanji join injury list
Girona and Sevilla advance in Copa del Rey as flooding causes multiple postponements
Inter's win over Empoli was a response to Juventus disappointment, says Inzaghi
PSG ordered to partially close stand against Lens after homophobic chanting
'I'm here to help,' says Van Nistelrooy amid reports of Man Utd having to wait for Amorim
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done
Most Read
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings