  4. Bayern Munich back into top spot means nothing yet, says coach Kompany

Bayern Munich back into top spot means nothing yet, says coach Kompany

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is not getting carried away
Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga with a 6-1 demolition of Holstein Kiel on Saturday but for coach Vincent Kompany (38) that means little as they look to reclaim their dominance in the domestic league.

Bayern's stranglehold of the Bundesliga was broken last season with Bayer Leverkusen winning the title in a record-breaking undefeated run, and the Bavarians are eager to restore order this season.

"I have said that this is just three games. I know, I know, for Bayern it is always important (to be in top spot) but it is three games at the moment," Kompany, in his first season in charge, told a press conference when asked about going top of the table.

"Today it was good and then Tuesday must be good again and then again and that's the way it goes again," Kompany said.

"If we continue as we do now, maybe at the end of the season... I don't even want to say it. We just have to keep going."

Bayern are on maximum nine points with three wins from three league games, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, after Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in their win at Kiel.

They enjoyed an explosive opening to the match, netting three times in the first 13 minutes as Kiel made a nightmare start peppered with defensive errors, en route to a fourth straight win in all competitions this season under Kompany.

Bayern at the top of the table
Mentions
FootballBundesligaHarry KaneBayern Munich
