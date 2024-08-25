Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich hit Holstein Kiel for six in Bundesliga thrashing

The 963rd different pairing in Bundesliga history didn’t prove to be much of a contest, as Bayern Munich made light work of newcomers Holstein Kiel on their way to a 6-1 victory.

Bayern immediately asserted their dominance with Harry Kane heading the ball forward for Jamal Musiala to race onto it and open the scoring inside 14 seconds.

Bayern’s second goal was gifted to them in the seventh minute, as Serge Gnabry cut out Lewis Holtby’s pass in his own box, and Kane provided a typically clinical finish to continue his record of scoring against every Bundesliga team he has ever faced.

And another wayward pass was punished by Musiala, who danced into the box and fizzed in a ball that Nicolai Remberg deflected into his own net in the 13th minute.

While Kiel managed to at least stem the flow of Bayern goals, the visitors continued to move the ball imperiously, and Gnabry’s effort from a Joshua Kimmich corner cannoned against the post.

The winger then set up Kane for an attempt that he scuffed wide and moments after Die Storche came close to creating a chance of their own, Gnabry smashed another attempt agonisingly wide.

Timon Weiner made a confidence-boosting double stop to deny Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, but he was then beaten again by a pinpoint Kane strike that went in off the post.

Both teams made a double change before the restart and the hosts were offered some encouragement a minute later, when Benedikt Pichler headed against the crossbar.

There was still no concern for Bayern though, and Weiner did well to tip away Kimmich’s corner delivery before he denied Coman and held onto Dayot Upamecano’s header from the next corner.

Almost inevitably though, Bayern’s fifth eventually arrived, coming in the 65th minute as Alphonso Davies’ shot was palmed towards Michael Olise, who reacted to score his first Bayern goal.

Match stats Flashscore

There was at least a consolation for Kiel, as Armin Gigovic stooped low to head Tymoteusz Puchacz’s cross into the bottom corner, despite Manuel Neuer’s attempt to tip it wide, It was something of a moment for Die Storche to treasure, while they wait for their first Bundesliga point.

There was still time for Kane to add to his tally, though, winning a penalty from Carl Johansson and clinically converting it to earn the hat-trick that adds to Bayern’s perfect record taking them to the Bundesliga’s summit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

