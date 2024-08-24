Advertisement
Record-breaking Muller scores as Bayern Munich down Freiburg in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller (34) became his club’s leading appearance maker, coming off the bench to score as his side defeated SC Freiburg 2-0 to make it a dominant 22 wins from their last 26 competitive head-to-heads.

Despite eventually finishing a disappointing third in last season’s Bundesliga, Bayern’s home record was typically brilliant, winning 14 of those 17 home league clashes.

As such, it was no surprise to see the hosts dominating possession from the off, causing the Freiburg backline plenty of problems through Jamal Musiala’s exceptional dribbling.

After a period of relative calm, the visitors’ defending became increasingly desperate, relying on a sliding Lukas Kubler intervention to deny Musiala a tap-in before Florian Muller was called upon to thwart Michael Olise.

With half-time approaching, Bayern finally took the lead, albeit in controversial circumstances when VAR helped award a penalty for a contentious handball.

Having scored against every Bundesliga side apart from Freiburg last term, recently-crowned European Golden Shoe holder Harry Kane stepped up to break the deadlock, maintaining his 100% spot-kick record for the Bavarians.

Bayern were bossing the contest, yet a moment of hesitancy in defence almost opened the door for Freiburg as Patrick Osterhage sent a deflected strike in Manuel Neuer’s direction.

A reshuffle from Vincent Kompany saw veteran Muller take to the field for a 710th competitive appearance for his boyhood club - a landmark moment he soon marked with a wonderful goal, controlling neatly before firing in his 150th Bundesliga strike.

That goal appeared to knock the stuffing out of the away side, although the visitors did earn a penalty deep into stoppage time which was skied high over the bar by Lucas Holer to compound Freiburg’s afternoon.

The victory ensured that Bayern’s undefeated home league record against Breisgau-Brasilianer continued, but as for Freiburg, a resolute display was ultimately undone in what was a tough ask for new boss Julian Schuster.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaFreiburgBayern MunichThomas Muller
