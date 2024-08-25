Advertisement
Bayern's Harry Kane receives European Golden Shoe award in Munich

Kane scored 36 goals during the previous Bundesliga season
Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane (31) received the Golden Shoe award as the highest goalscorer in a European football league at a ceremony in the Bavarian capital on Tuesday.

Kane scored 36 goals during the previous Bundesliga season, more than any other player in Europe.

Despite being the top Premier League scorer three times, Kane had never won the award.

"It's a fantastic feeling," Kane said.

"The award is for everyone. Without you, I wouldn't be standing here today.

"I feel good and am looking forward to the new season. I feel a new energy.

"I'm very proud to receive this award."

The prize was the latest won by the striker in a long list of personal awards, but Kane is still yet to win a team title in his career.

Kane went trophyless in his debut year in Munich, the first time Bayern finished a season without silverware since 2012.

He told reporters: "I want to continue on as I started last season, but it is important to win titles. We want to achieve success as a team."

Kane's tally of 36 goals in 32 Bayern appearances is just five shy of the single-season record held by former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski of 41.

The England captain was handed the award by Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, who praised Kane's character since making the move to Munich one season ago.

Created in the 1967-68 season, the Golden Shoe was formerly awarded to the top scorer in any European league, but in 1997 was changed to use a ranking system which favours players in higher-ranked leagues.

With six wins, Lionel Messi has received the award more than anyone else. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland have previously won the award.

"It is something special that I am now mentioned in the same breath as these names," Kane said.

FootballBundesligaKane HarryBayern Munich
