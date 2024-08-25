Advertisement
  Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer vows to play on beyond this season

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer vows to play on beyond this season

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Sunday he plans to play on beyond the current season
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (38) said Sunday he plans to play on beyond the current season, despite retiring from international football earlier this week.

Neuer's contract at Bayern runs until the end of the campaign.

In an interview with German sports magazine Kicker, Neuer said: "I'm not going into this season with the idea of saying goodbye afterwards...

"If we successfully complete the season with the new coaching team and with new momentum, that means I'll be having fun.

"And if it's fun, I'll definitely carry on."

Neuer said Wednesday he felt capable of playing for Germany until the 2026 World Cup, but said he was stepping down to focus on Bayern.

"Of course there's a bit of sadness with the decision, but at the same time there's a lot of relief," the 2014 World Cup winner said.

Neuer said discussions about an extension at Bayern were "a long way off" but added "the time will come".

Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who has a contract with Bayern until 2029 but is currently on loan at Stuttgart until 2026, is widely believed to be in line to replace Neuer in Munich.

Neuer joined Bayern from boyhood club Schalke in 2011 and has won 11 Bundesliga titles with the Bavarian side, along with the Champions League twice.

Bayern's Allianz Arena will host this season's Champions League final.

Neuer is the third 2014 World Cup winner to retire from Germany duty this summer, after Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller.

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the 2014 World Cup through injury, also stepped down from international football this week.

