  Bayern come from behind to give Vincent Kompany winning start against Wolfsburg

Serge Gnabry celebrating his goal
Serge Gnabry celebrating his goalTOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP
Vincent Kompany made a winning start to life as Bayern Munich manager, guiding the German giants to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena to extend their unbeaten head-to-head run to 21 matches.

Surrendering their Bundesliga crown for the first time in over a decade led to a summer of change at Bayern, but there appeared no sign that their dominance of this fixture was in doubt in a one-sided first half.

New Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara denied Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane in the early stages before more impressively saving a Joshua Kimmich header, but there was nothing he could do to stop the visitors breaking the deadlock before the 20-minute mark.

Kane released Sacha Boey down the right, and after a powerful run to the byline from the full-back, his low cross gave Jamal Musiala a tap-in from point-blank range.

Considering the control they enjoyed throughout the first half, what transpired after the restart was particularly shocking. Within 30 seconds of the resumption, Boey had felled Tiago Tomás inside the box, giving Wolfsburg the chance to draw level from the penalty spot.

Lovro Majer duly obliged, and the Croatia international was in dreamland when moments later he gave the hosts the lead. Kim Min-jae was caught in possession in his own third by Patrick Wimmer, and the Austrian unselfishly squared to give Majer a tap-in.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Kompany’s charges now faced a major examination of their mental toughness, and the new boss would’ve been pleased with his side’s response.

Just beyond the hour, Bayern were level as Kane headed a corner back across goal, where the unfortunate Jakub Kamiński unwittingly deflected the ball into his own net. 

That made it anyone’s game, but Kevin Behrens spurned a huge chance to restore Wolfsburg’s lead as he fired wide when one-on-one with Manuel Neuer.

Opposite number Kane then had a huge opportunity, expertly controlling Kingsley Coman’s cross before seeing his shot charged down by Kamiński.

That would be only a temporary reprieve for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men however, as Kane fed Gnabry moments later to slide home a goal that secured all three points for Bayern.

The Bavarians are now unbeaten on the opening weekend in 13 successive seasons, while Wolfsburg lose their first league game of the campaign for just the second time in 10 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichWolfsburg
