Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel signs new contract until 2028

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel signs new contract until 2028
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel signs new contract until 2028
Kobel has signed a contract extension
Kobel has signed a contract extension
AFP
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (25) has extended his deal until 2028 as the club hailed the Swiss international as "world-class" on Thursday.

Kobel has agreed a two-year extension which includes a reported salary increase.

"I just think I fit together with the club very well," Kobel said in a statement on Thursday. "This team has the potential to win titles if everyone works hard."

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl called Kobel "a leader" and "simply a great guy."

"Gregor has developed into a world-class goalkeeper for us in Dortmund. We are proud that we were able to inspire him for our goals and ambitions at BVB in the long term," he said.

German champions Bayern Munich reportedly see Kobel as a long-term replacement for 37-year-old captain Manuel Neuer.

The Zurich-born 'keeper moved from fellow Bundesliga side Stuttgart to Dortmund in 2021 and has since established himself as one of the club's best players, making 84 appearances.

Sports magazine Kicker named him the best goalkeeper in the 2022-2023 season.

Kobel was first selected to represent Switzerland in 2017 and has made five appearances, including one game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaKobel GregorDortmund
Related Articles
Dortmund have last laugh after Hoffenheim’s comedy of errors
Out-of-sorts Dortmund desperate for win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Dortmund let two-goal lead slip at home against Heidenheim
Show more
Football
Wounded Manchester City out to bounce back against injury-hit Arsenal
Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
England recall in-form Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins for upcoming internationals
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
PSG's tiki-taka exposed as boss Luis Enrique fails Newcastle test
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Miami's playoff hopes fade after Chicago rout as Lionel Messi absence continues
Australia FA says still exploring bid for 2034 World Cup despite AFC support for Saudi
Women's national squad seeks its share of major Saudi football boom
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
2030 World Cup set to be held in six different countries across three continents
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings