Out-of-sorts Dortmund desperate for win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather

Out-of-sorts Dortmund desperate for win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Borussia Dortmund host in-form Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday hoping for a victory that will dispel the storm clouds that have been gathering amid their poor start to the season.

With only two wins from four league matches so far, and a dispiriting 2-0 Champions League loss at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday, last season's Bundesliga runners-up are in danger of being left behind both at home and in Europe.

Coach Edin Terzic said his players had not been brave enough against PSG.

"You can say it politely and say we showed too much respect, or you can simply say we lacked courage," he added.

From losing possession to a complete lack of pressure and some very weak defending, Dortmund's game against PSG was indicative of their season so far.

Dortmund, who will likely be without injured midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, scored two late goals last week to beat Freiburg and needed a last-gasp winner against Koln in their season opener.

They spectacularly squandered a two-goal lead at home against promoted Heidenheim to draw 2-2, leaving fans wondering whether players are still feeling the effects of last season's dramatic finale.

Full Bundesliga standings after four rounds
Flashscore

Dortmund missed out on their first Bundesliga title in 11 years when they slipped up with a home draw against Mainz 05 in the last game of the campaign.

They will need to pluck up as much courage as they can muster against Wolfsburg, winners of three of their four Bundesliga matches, if they are to avert a crisis with the season only a few weeks old.

Dortmund have their 17-match unbeaten run at home in their favour and have gone 10 home games without defeat in the Bundesliga against the Wolves.

Wolfsburg, however, have hit the ground running with their second-best start to a league season thanks largely to Jonas Wind, the first player in the club's history to have scored five goals in the first four league games.

The 24-year-old Dane has also delivered one assist to help them move up to nine points, one behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and champions Bayern Munich, and one ahead of Dortmund.

Bayern, fresh from their 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United on Wednesday, take on Bochum with striker Harry Kane looking to add to his four league goals.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen host Heidenheim while third-placed RB Leipzig travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

See the complete Bundesliga fixtures on Flashscore.

