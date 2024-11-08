Advertisement
  Bundesliga leaders Bayern hope away goal rush will continue as they visit St Pauli

Bundesliga leaders Bayern hope away goal rush will continue as they visit St Pauli

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will look to continue their prolific scoring run away from home when they visit St Pauli on Saturday, with the Bavarians having netted more than four times on average on their travels in the league this season.

Coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday he did not know why his team was so effective on the road but he hoped it would continue on Saturday.

"Good question. Honestly, I don't know why that is," Kompany told a press conference. "I don't think we differentiate too much between away games and home games. Obviously, it is extra motivation to play in our Allianz Arena."

"But we have also played a lot of matches on the road. Our plan does not change whether we play against St Pauli away or at home," he said.

"Maybe that is the reason we have scored so much. Maybe it is the opponents changing their plans. We have prepared for what we have seen and we hope it will work on the day."

St Pauli - Bayern most recent head-to-heads
Undefeated Bayern, in top spot on 23 points and three ahead of RB Leipzig in second place, have scored 22 of their total 32 goals in their five away matches in the league this season.

They beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday but Kompany said his players would be ready to go again on Saturday despite their busy match schedule.

"My players will be fresh on Saturday. I have the feeling the team is fresh mentally and physically even though we did not have a lot of time to recover," Kompany said.

