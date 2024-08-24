Coach Nuri Sahin admits Dortmund must improve after a goalless draw with Bremen

Borussia Dortmund were held to a 0-0 draw by Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and coach Nuri Sahin was quick to point out that the lack of pace was not the way to play and that his side needed to improve.

Dortmund failed to pose any real threat aside from a 20-yard effort from substitute Karim Adeyemi in the second half, and centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off in the 73rd minute after picking up a second yellow card for a tackle on Bremen striker Justin Njinmah.

"As Borussia Dortmund, we have to perform differently, even if the team has undergone changes and has a new coach," Sahin, who was appointed in June, told a press conference.

"It would be a very cheap excuse to say it is because of the transfer window. We have worked very well in the market. Still, we are expected to play better," the coach added.

The 35-year-old boss recognised the defensive processes are already working well, as Dortmund have not conceded a goal after two games following their 2-0 home victory to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

They will look to extend their unbeaten run at the German top flight when they host Heidenheim on September 13th before facing Club Brugge for their Champions League opener five days later.