Eintracht Frankfurt appoint Toppmoeller as new head coach

Toppmoeller previously worked as an assistant under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern and RB Leipzig
Profimedia
Eintracht Frankfurt have appointed former Bayern Munich assistant Dino Toppmoeller as their head coach following the departure of Oliver Glasner at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old, whose father Klaus also coached Frankfurt in the 1993-94 season, has signed a three-year deal and will take over from July 1.

Toppmoeller played 16 games for Frankfurt during a brief stint in the 2002-03 season. He previously worked as an assistant under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern and RB Leipzig.

"It was only a matter of time until Dino worked as a head coach in the Bundesliga," Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said on Monday.

Toppmoeller inherits a Frankfurt team that won the Europa League under Glasner in 2022 and reached this year's German Cup final, where they lost to Leipzig.

Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round next season.

"My past means I've always had a special relationship to Eintracht, always followed the club," Toppmoeller said.

"Eintracht's development in recent years was impressive.

"To return to this club as head coach, with its great emotion and unique fans, is a great honour for me and also a big challenge."

