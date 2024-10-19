Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Harry Kane hat-trick guides Bayern to emphatic win over Stuttgart

Harry Kane hat-trick guides Bayern to emphatic win over Stuttgart

Kane was the star of the show
Kane was the star of the showRONALD WITTEK / EPA / Profimedia
Bayern Munich returned to winning ways in some style by beating VfB Stuttgart 4-0 at the Allianz Arena, moving back to the top of the Bundesliga standings as a result.

Both sides went into the international break winless in their previous three matches, so perhaps it wasn’t a surprise to see the first half plagued by a lack of attacking quality despite the superstar names in the home ranks.

Bayern were quick out of the blocks, but Serge Gnabry curled wide inside three minutes when he really ought to have done better, while Raphaël Guerreiro struck a tame effort straight at Alexander Nübel.

Chances were hard to come by from there for the Rekordmeister, who lost young midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović to injury after an awkward landing following an aerial duel.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

England captain Harry Kane missed several half-chances for the hosts, who were left frustrated to be heading into the interval without the lead considering Stuttgart had offered very little to threaten them at the other end.

Vincent Kompany’s men continued to probe after the restart, with Kane left stunned that he was unable to convert Gnabry’s square cross from close range.

That miss almost came back to haunt the striker when Stuttgart finally created a chance, though Josha Vagnonman fluffed his lines when firing over from Jamie Leweling’s cutback.

Having survived that scare, Bayern and Kane would not be denied again as, after being left in far too much space, the Englishman arrowed a low strike into the bottom corner from long range.

Kane celebrates his goal
Kane celebrates his goalČTK / DPA / Tom Weller

That ended a four-match scoring drought for Kane for club and country, but just four minutes later he doubled his tally to put the contest beyond the visitors.

Gnabry’s cross into the box wreaked havoc among the Swabians’ backline, and after bringing the ball under his spell with a delicate flick, Kane slammed home what was already his 43rd Bundesliga goal in just his 39th game - no player in the division’s history has reached that tally quicker. 

And, after squandering a big chance to make it a hat-trick, Kane pounced in the 80th minute, seizing on a loose ball after João Palhinha’s shot was blocked and prodding home from close range. 

Kingsley Coman added a fourth late on to round off a successful night for Kompany’s side, who inflicted a fourth away defeat of the campaign on Stuttgart, whose winless streak extended to four matches overall.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichVfB Stuttgart
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Formula 1 returns, Bayern & Liverpool facing tricky domestic tests
Vincent Kompany confident Bayern are on the right track despite winless run
Bayern Munich bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
Show more
Football
Juventus continue unbeaten start as late Lazio own goal gives them narrow win
Football Tracker: Real ahead against Celta Vigo, Juventus defeat 10-man Lazio
Updated
Paul Pogba's Juventus career in doubt after director says squad 'is complete'
Mikel Arteta says error-prone Arsenal made to pay for William Saliba red card
Frustrated Eddie Howe rues concentration lapse as Newcastle lose to Brighton
Christie and Kluivert on target as impressive Bournemouth stun 10-man Arsenal
10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese
Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win
Ferdi Kadioglu stars as Brighton earn hard-fought win at Newcastle
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real ahead against Celta Vigo, Juventus defeat 10-man Lazio
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam final after Djokovic defeats Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
WTA roundup: Russians Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva reach semis in China

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings