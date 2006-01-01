Leverkusen keen to carry momentum into Wolfsburg clash, says Alonso

After a resounding Champions League win over Dutch side Feyenoord in midweek, Bayer Leverkusen are determined to keep the momentum rolling when they face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, coach Xabi Alonso (42) said.

Fifth-placed Leverkusen, who became the first team to finish a Bundesliga season unbeaten as they clinched the title, began their league campaign with an unconvincing win over Borussia Monchengladbach before losing to RB Leipzig.

Since then, they have recorded a 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim and were by far the better side in their 4-0 away win over Feyenoord on Thursday, with Alonso calling for more of the same in their home game against 12th-placed Wolfsburg.

"We don't have much time to prepare for Wolfsburg but that's nothing new for us," the Spaniard told reporters on Friday.

"Today the focus is on regeneration and then tomorrow it's match preparation. We have to make the best use of the time we have.

"It's important that we do the things that we did against Feyenoord and bring them onto the pitch on Sunday as well. We expect everyone to be available. We have a deep squad, everyone's ready."

Alonso also hailed the improvement shown in recent weeks by striker Victor Boniface, who netted twice and recorded an assist in the win over Hoffenheim, adding: "We see a development with Boni from week to week.

"He's very important for us and has a big influence on our play. His influence off the pitch is also positive, he brings fun to the dressing room and is a good character. We have to help him to play well."

Leverkusen, who have six points from three games, travel to league-leaders Bayern Munich after their match against Wolfsburg.