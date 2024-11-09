Musiala scores decisive goal as Bayern edge to victory against St. Pauli

Bayern Munich avoided a potential banana skin after a sensational Jamal Musiala strike pushed them to a narrow 1-0 win over a spirited St. Pauli side who nevertheless remain without a home victory since their return to the Bundesliga.

The Millerntor was bouncing to herald the visit of the Bundesliga’s all-time record champions to Hamburg's St. Pauli district for the first time since their doomed 2011 campaign. That matchup ended in a humiliating 8-1 defeat, but this time the hosts were offered some early encouragement by Dapo Afolayan, who looked to add to his vital first-half goal in last weekend’s win at Hoffenheim.

They were defensively solid too, but Bayern’s suite of superstars almost always hold the key. On 20 minutes, Jamal Musiala won it back himself before unleashing a thunderous dipping strike from 30 yards out which cannonned in off the underside of the bar.

Alexander Blessin’s men were straight on the front foot in response, a wayward effort from Karol Mets hinted at why they went into the weekend as the division’s lowest scorers. Bayern, meanwhile, looked far from their usual potent selves and headed into the break with just Musiala’s bolt from the blue to thank for their slender lead.

Predictably, Vincent Komapny’s words in the dressing room looked to have made a difference, and Harry Kane had his first major chance five minutes after the restart as he steered Dayot Upamecano’s cross just past the far post.

The hosts were successful in continuing to break up play throughout the half, and Bayern were restricted to half-chances. Nikola Vasilj looked strong in denying efforts from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane, the second of which required an excellent diving save.

Match stats Flashscore

Bayern did have their chances to make sure of the three points in the closing stages, but it was ultimately of no consequence that neither Musiala nor Kane could convert their respective clear-cut opportunities.

Their UEFA Champions League campaign may not have started in ideal fashion, but Bayern have only bettered their 26-point Bundesliga tally at this stage in three seasons in their history. It was always going to be an uphill battle for St. Pauli to remain in the top flight this season, but they can be proud of their efforts here, despite the fact that they are still yet to score a goal in their five home league matches so far.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Check out the match summary here