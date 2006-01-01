Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. PSG sign Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt

PSG sign Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt

Willian Pacho made 44 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt
Willian Pacho made 44 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht FrankfurtAFP
Paris St-Germain have signed Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho (22) from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract until 2029, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday.

Neither PSG nor Frankfurt disclosed the financial details of the deal. The Ecuador international, capped 16 times, becomes the first Ecuadorian player in PSG's history.

Having started his career at Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, Pacho made 44 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt since joining from Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp last year.

"Willian is a fantastic young international player - and the latest top talent to join our club. At PSG we continue to build our project based on an amazing, young talented team - and most importantly, the collective team," PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

On Monday, PSG signed highly rated 19-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Neves from Primeira Liga side Benfica on a five-year contract.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaLigue 1Pacho WillianPSGEintracht FrankfurtTransfer News
Related Articles
PSG sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves from Benfica on five-year contract
Barcelona announce the signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal
Updated
Borussia Dortmund sign Brighton's veteran midfielder Pascal Gross on two-year deal
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea close in on Pedro Neto, Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo deal
Updated
Celtic captain McGregor retires from Scotland international duty
Manchester City boss Guardiola confirms Alvarez will play for Atletico Madrid
Updated
Last-gasp penalty save secures Germany women's bronze medal against Spain
Brazil not dwelling on past defeats, coach Elias says ahead of final against USA
Former U21 boss Carsley named interim England manager ahead of Nations League
USA go for gold against Brazil in Olympic women's football final
Riccardo Calafiori could be missing piece to end Arsenal's long wait for title
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea close in on Pedro Neto, Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo deal
Paris Olympics LIVE: Tebogo flies to 200m gold, USA edge Serbia to reach basketball final
USA to take on France in dream Olympic final after edging Serbia in classic
Portuguese defender Pepe announces retirement from football aged 41

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings