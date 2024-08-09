Advertisement
Barcelona announce the signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal

Updated
Spain midfielder Dani Olmo played a starring role at Euro 2024
Spain midfielder Dani Olmo played a starring role at Euro 2024AFP
Spain international Dani Olmo (26) has left RB Leipzig after more than four years at the Bundesliga club and signed for Barcelona on a six-year deal.

The versatile Olmo was a vital part of his country's Euro 2024 triumph and one of six Spain players in UEFA's team of the tournament.

His performances in Germany clearly caught the eye of Barcelona, who have been working to bring him to the club for much of the summer and have now done so, handing him a contract which runs until June of 2026.

It's a return to the club he grew up at for Olmo, who joined La Masia in 2007 and stayed there until 2014 before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in search of more senior opportunities. 

Olmo signed for Leipzig in 2020, extending his contract until 2027 last year. He played 148 times for the team in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and winning two German Cups.

"A young club, a young player... We grew up, won our first trophies and made history together," Olmo said on social media.

"Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that'll always stay with me. Thank you, RB Leipzig, you'll forever be in my heart."

