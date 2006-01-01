Real Sociedad sign Croatia's Luka Sucic from RB Salzburg on six-year deal

Croatia's Luka Sucic in action at the EUROs

Croatia midfielder Luka Sucic (21) has joined Real Sociedad on a six-year deal from Austrian top-flight club RB Salzburg, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Sucic won the Austrian Bundesliga three times during his four years at Salzburg, scoring 12 goals in his 82 league appearances. He made his international debut in 2021 and has played 10 matches for Croatia.

"Sucic arrived in San Sebastian yesterday and will join his new teammates for training at Zubieta this morning," Real Sociedad said in a statement.

Real Sociedad will begin their LaLiga campaign on August 18th at home against Rayo Vallecano.