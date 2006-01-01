Advertisement
  4. Atletico Madrid reach agreement to sign Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand

Le Normand won the EUROs with Spain
Le Normand won the EUROs with SpainProfimedia
Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Spain centre-back Robin Le Normand (27), both LaLiga clubs said on Saturday.

Neither Atletico nor Sociedad disclosed the financial details, but Spanish media reported that the deal will be worth around 30 million euros ($32.57 million) plus add-ons. The length of his contract was not revealed.

"Atletico and Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Le Normand. The deal will be finalised in the coming days when the player returns from his holiday," Atletico said in a statement.

Having started his career with Ligue 1 side Brest, the France-born player joined Sociedad in 2016. He has since made 221 appearances for Sociedad's first team and won the Copa del Rey in the 2019-20 season.

"We'll always remember his dedication and gratitude to the colours that have shaped him into the player he is today. Good luck," Sociedad said on social media platform X.

Capped 17 times, Le Normand was part of Spain's victorious 2024 European Championship team.

Transfer NewsFootballLaLigaLe Normand RobinReal SociedadAtl. Madrid
