  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Fenerbahce sign Morocco striker En Nesyri from Sevilla on long-term contract

Fenerbahce sign Morocco striker En Nesyri from Sevilla on long-term contract

En Nesyri joined Sevilla from Leganes in 2020 and scored 51 goals in 143 LaLiga games
En Nesyri joined Sevilla from Leganes in 2020 and scored 51 goals in 143 LaLiga games
Fenerbahce have signed Morocco forward Youssef En Nesyri (27) from Sevilla, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

En Nesyri has signed a five-year contract, and media reported Fenerbahce paid a fee of 20 million euros, surpassing their previous highest transfer fee paid, 15 million euros to Olympique de Marseille for Cengiz Under.

En Nesyri has spent his playing career in Spain, joining Sevilla from Leganes in 2020 and scored 51 goals in 143 LaLiga games and helping them win two Europa League titles.

En Nesyri has scored 20 goals in 73 games for Morocco and has played in four African Cup of Nations.

Fenerbahce, runners-up in last season's Turkish Super Lig, managed by Jose Mourinho.

FootballLaLigaSuper LigEn Nesyri YoussefFenerbahceSevillaTransfer News
