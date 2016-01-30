Ex-Manchester City prodigy Kelechi Iheanacho joins Sevilla from Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho (27) has joined LaLiga giants Sevilla on a two-year deal from Leicester City with an option of a further year.

Following the expiration of his contract at the King Power Stadium after a seven-year stay, the Nigeria international will continue his professional contract in Spain.

“Kelechi Iheanacho has become our fifth signing of the summer. He signs on a two-year deal and arrives as a free agent, having spent last season at Leicester City,” Sevilla confirmed on their website.

“The Nigerian striker, who began his career in 2014 in his homeland, made the move to Europe the following season with Manchester City, initially playing in the English club's youth teams.

“He went on to make 64 appearances for the City first team, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists over the next two seasons.”

With this move, Iheanacho becomes the third African in Garcia Pimienta’s squad after compatriot Chidera Ejuke and France youth international of Ivorian descent, Tanguy Nianzou.

At the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the Super Eagle would be hoping to revive his stuttering career. Last season, he scored five goals in 23 league appearances as the Foxes secured their return to English topflight.

Iheanacho came into the limelight at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he helped Nigeria to win the trophy. His impressive performances ensured he won the tournament's Golden Ball and Silver Shoe awards.

Despite receiving offers from several top European clubs, the striker joined Manchester City from Taye Academy for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigerian scored his first career hat-trick on January 30th, 2016 against Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup. In that same fixture, he set up Raheem Sterling for the club’s fourth goal.

Before leaving the Etihad Stadium due to his inability to tie down a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad, Iheanacho accounted for 12 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

On the international scene, he made his senior debut as a substitute in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Eswatini. So far, he has made 55 appearances and scored 19 goals for the three-time African kings.