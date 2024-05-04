Reus' Dortmund career started with Wembley and should finish there, says Terzic

Marco Reus claps to the fans
Marco Reus claps to the fans Reuters
undefined Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (34) will leave the club after 12 years at the end of the season but a Champions League final at Wembley would see his career at the Ruhr valley club come full circle, said coach Edin Terzic said on Saturday.

Reus scored once and set up two more goals in their 5-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday as Dortmund prepare to face Paris St Germain in their return leg in France on Tuesday after their 1-0 first leg win in Germany earlier this week.

The Germans, Champions League winners in 1997, are hoping to make their first final in the competition since 2013 when they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium.

A return to that stadium for this year's final would be a fitting finale for Reus' Dortmund career, Terzic said.

"Yes, a cycle would close," Terzic said. "It was in his first season at Dortmund that he played at Wembley and it would be perfect to return there," Terzic told a press conference.

"He is a living legend. He has put all other stories in the shadow today.

"What I wish is that the Marco Reus festival lasts for another month and we experience a few more games together," Terzic said.

The German, who joined in 2012 and also spent a decade at the Ruhr Valley club as a youth player, has scored 169 goals in 425 matches for Dortmund while setting up another 130.

Reus won two German Cups but did not collect any other major titles, agonisingly missing out on his first ever Bundesliga trophy last season on the final matchday.

Dortmund are in fifth place in the Bundesliga with two games remaining. They were at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season before their win over PSG sealed a fifth spot for Germany in next season's competition.

