Schalke relegated from Bundesliga after battling defeat at hands of Leipzig

Paul Fisher

A brave FC Schalke 04 performance wasn’t enough as the Royal Blues lost their Bundesliga spot after only one season. Relying on their own result and others elsewhere, Head Coach Thomas Reis could only see his side lose 4-2 against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena which wasn’t enough to avoid the drop.

With their Bundesliga place on the line, Schalke started poorly allowing RB Leipzig plenty of possession. Their start was compounded as the hosts took the lead when Konrad Laimer converted after goalkeeper Ralf Fӓhrmann rebounded the ball into the path of Austrian midfielder.

The goal was nothing short of what the home side deserved after opportunities for Timo Werner and Dani Olmo.

A second goal came nine minutes later with stunning footwork from Christopher Nkunku as the Chelsea-bound striker danced between the visiting defence to slot home for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Nkunku celebrates scoring AFP

However, the deficit was halved when Schalke scored only their second goal from a corner of the season as Marcin Kamiński flicked home from a Rodrigo Zalazar set-piece to give the Royal Blues hope.

That goal seemed to lift Thomas Reis’ men and moments later Zalazar went close with a free header placing it wide.

The second half could not have gone better for Schalke as they drew level when RB Leipzig gifted the visitors an equaliser as Willi Orbán tried to hook the ball off the line, but could only put the ball into the back of the net for an OG.

On occasions, Schalke were forced back into their own half and were forced to rely on Fӓhrmann to make some crucial saves, however, Die Königsblauen were a huge threat going forward.

However, the home side were not finished with the scoring as they caught the visitors’ defence on the counter-attack when substitute Yussuf Poulsen slotted home from Nkunku’s pass to break Schalke hearts.

In stoppage time, Nkunku added to his early goal, chipping the ball over Fӓhrmann from a long pass to compound Schalke’s woes.

The final Bundesliga table Flashscore

In the end, Schalke collected their fifth relegation from the Bundesliga in their history and they returned to the second tier after only one year in Germany’s top division. As for Marco Rose’s team, RB Leipzig can enjoy a sixth top-tier finish in their last seven Bundesliga seasons whilst also making it six wins in a row in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ralf Fӓhrmann (FC Schalke 04)

