Sesko and Simons lead Leipzig past 10-man Union Berlin

Scores
News
Sesko and Simons lead Leipzig past 10-man Union Berlin
Xavi Simons scored once for Leipzig and assisted another
Union Berlin’s 24-match unbeaten streak in Bundesliga home matches finally came to an end, as Die Eisernen were reduced to 10 men in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Just three days after being drawn into a UEFA Champions League group with Real Madrid and Napoli, the visit of Leipzig to the capital presented a good opportunity for Union to tune up to playing against top-tier opposition after a blistering start to the season.

Perhaps both sides were too aware of each other’s strengths in a cagey first half, with a generous helping of mutual respect on display leading to very few clear-cut chances before the break.

The best opportunity arguably fell to Union inside the opening quarter-hour as Alex Kral crossed from the right, but Kevin Volland’s header was tipped over the bar by the Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich. 

Rose’s men struggled to penetrate Die Eisernen’s defence, with a Yusuf Poulsen effort from the edge of the area skewing wide in the early stages.

It always looked as if it would take something special to break the deadlock and so it proved, as Die Roten Bullen edged ahead within minutes of the restart.

Teed up on the edge of the area by Benjamin Henrichs, Xavi Simons showed a glimpse of his sparkling talent, unleashing a first-time curler that kissed the underside of the bar on its way into the back of the net.

The goal seemed to settle the visitors, but the same couldn’t be said of Union who were reduced to 10 men thanks to a moment of madness from Volland. Attempting to press Mohamed Simakan, the German went in with studs showing on the young defender, leaving the referee with a simple decision to brandish a red card.

An already uphill task now looked almost impossible for Urs Fischer’s men, and the hosts were indebted to their goalkeeper as he tipped over from Dani Olmo to prevent Leipzig wrapping the contest up 15 minutes from time.

A second would arrive before the final whistle though, as Simons turned provider to slot in Benjamin Sesko, and the young Slovenian finished with aplomb. He’d be slotted through again by Olmo moments later, and the 20-year-old headed home his side’s third to put the seal on a victory that ends a three-match losing streak in away H2Hs with Union.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Union Berlin - RB Leipzig player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats now.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaRB LeipzigUnion Berlin
