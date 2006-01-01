Advertisement
  4. Stuttgart put five past Borussia Dortmund to claim stunning win

Undav celebrates his opener
Undav celebrates his opener
Stuttgart won a fourth consecutive clash against Borussia Dortmund, beating their opponents 5-1 to extend their unbeaten home run to 14 Bundesliga matches.

Having faced one of last season’s Champions League finalists in midweek, Stuttgart faced the other here as they looked to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

It took Sebastian Hoeness' men less than four minutes to shake off any thought of a European hangover, as Deniz Undav capitalised on Niklas Sule’s slip to race in behind and beat Gregor Kobel with a bobbled finish that went in off the post.

Dortmund – who won at Club Brugge in Europe – were well off the pace and they deservedly fell further behind in the 21st minute. Maximilian Mittelstadt was the architect, with his teasing cross from the left brilliantly headed home by Ermedin Demirovic, who scored against Dortmund for a fourth consecutive season.

Nuri Sahin’s men were shell-shocked, and they were indebted to Kobel for keeping the deficit at two as he made a fantastic double save to deny Undav and Jamie Leweling.

Dortmund recovered, aided by the introduction of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens on the half hour, and he squandered a huge chance by firing wide from a promising position before Sule headed over as the visitors went into the break on the front foot. 

The match stats
The match stats

They still had a mountain to climb though, and that task became even steeper when Die Schwaben added a third on the hour. Atakan Karazor nodded a ball into the box across goal where Enzo Millot was waiting to apply the finishing touch and put the result beyond doubt.

With the game all but over, Serhou Guirassy got his new club on the scoresheet, netting against his former employers, but that proved no more than a consolation as Stuttgart added a fourth moments later through El Bilal Touré’s first Bundesliga strike, slotting home after some tremendous work from Millot.

The demolition job wasn’t done there as Undav added a fifth in stoppage time, handing Dortmund their first defeat of the season in emphatic fashion.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Enzo Millot (Stuttgart)

