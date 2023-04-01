Tuchel used Bayern Munich's match-free week to work on intensity and aggression

  Tuchel used Bayern Munich's match-free week to work on intensity and aggression
Tuchel is unsure whether a week off was a blessing or curse
Tuchel is unsure whether a week off was a blessing or curse
Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel used a surprise break in matches this week to finetune his team's aggression and intensity ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt, he said on Friday.

Bayern's league game against Union Berlin last week was postponed after heavy snowfall across Bavaria and has now been rescheduled for January 24.

Having been eliminated from the German Cup they were also not in action during this week's Round of 16.

"I don't know if this match-free week is a blessing or a curse," Tuchel told a press conference. "To suddenly have so much time at a phase when you are at your limit."

"Suddenly you have a week's worth of training," he said.

The Bavarians, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, are in second place in the Bundesliga, on 32 points with a game in hand, while leaders Bayer Leverkusen are on 35.

"What we had wanted to do against Union was to up the level of investment in our game and our aggression. Now it is about keeping that tension high."

"It is not worth philosophising about whether this match-free week) was good or bad."

"We tried to use the week to train on our aggression and intensity. We have to bring it on the pitch," he said.

Tuchel will have midfielder Jamal Musiala back in the squad after the Germany international recovered from his hamstring injury.

"Musiala has been included in the squad," Tuchel said. "Certainly he will not play over 90 minutes but we will decide if he will start or finish the game for us."

