Granada's Bryan Zaragoza to join Bayern Munich next season on five-year deal

Zaragoza will join Bayern next summer
Profimedia
Granada winger and Spain international Bryan Zaragoza (22) will join Bayern Munich next season on a five-year contract after an agreement between the clubs, the German champions said on Wednesday.

The arrival of the versatile forward, who will sign a deal to 2029, will boost their options in attack next season, the club said.

"Bryan Zaragoza is an explosive, very quick and extremely nimble winger, who can play on either side," Christoph Freund, Bayern sporting director, said in a statement.

"He's unpredictable, can score and is very good one-on-one. He'll increase our attacking options. We wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season with Granada and look forward to him joining us in the summer."

Zaragoza has scored 10 times and provided three assists in 51 competitive matches for Granada and made his Spain debut in October in a 2-0 win over Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

