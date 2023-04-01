Real Madrid go top of LaLiga with win over Granada as Rodrygo continues red-hot form

Rodrygo scored yet again for Madrid
Profimedia
Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Granada at the Santiago Bernabéu, extending Los Blancos’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches (W11, D2).

Having sacked Paco López following a 3-1 defeat to Alavés last Friday, Granada travelled to the capital with new boss Alexander Medina facing the sternest of opening assignments. The visitors gave a good account of themselves early on, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side unable to create anything of note in the final third.

Granada’s positive start contributed to a growing sense of frustration in the Real ranks, however, that was soon alleviated before the half-hour mark, when a sublime pass from Toni Kroos released Brahim Díaz, who finished calmly beyond substitute keeper André Ferreira.

Brahim Diaz celebrates
Profimedia

Despite breaking the deadlock and seeing plenty of the ball, Los Blancos continued to toil against their lowly opponents, with clear-cut chances in short supply.

Nevertheless, the hosts remained patient in their build-up play, and came close to doubling their lead on the stroke of HT, as Joselu fired a powerful strike narrowly wide of the target.

Real looked up the ante in the early stages of the second half, and their attacking intent was rewarded with a second goal in the 57th minute. Jude Bellingham saw his initial effort superbly saved by Ferreira, but Rodrygo was on hand to dispatch the rebound - netting for the seventh time in his last five club outings.

Armed with a two-goal advantage, the hosts went in pursuit of further goals to put the match to bed, however, the impressive Ferreira stood firm to thwart Federico Valverde from close range.

Match stats
StatsPerform

The contest ultimately fizzled out despite a couple of half-chances for Los Blancos in the closing stages, as Ancelotti’s men eased to victory, extending their unbeaten league run on home soil to 12 matches (W10, D2).

Meanwhile, Granada will be desperate to bounce back against Athletic Bilbao next weekend as they look for a first league win since late August (D4, L8).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid

See a summary of the match here

