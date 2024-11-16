Advertisement
  Bayern Munich women's goalkeeper Mala Grohs diagnosed with cancer

Reuters
Bayern Munich's Mala Grohs
Bayern Munich's Mala GrohsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Grant Hubbs
Bayern Munich women's goalkeeper Maria 'Mala' Grohs (23) has been diagnosed with cancer and will be sidelined indefinitely, the Frauen Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

She made her debut for Bayern's senior team in January 2021 and has since played 81 matches, winning three German championships and a German Super Cup.

The club said in a statement that Grohs has been "diagnosed with a malignant tumour."

"(She) is now facing her toughest battle, and we stand by her side, wishing her the strength she needs and all the best," Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl added.

"She is a key player for Bayern, a highly respected teammate, a role model for the fans, and a figure in our club.

Bayern have has also agreed on an early contract extension for a further season until June 2026.

"By extending her contract, we hope to offer some support so she can focus on her recovery and let her know that Bayern will always be her home," said Eberl.

Grohs added in the statement: "I am sure that with the support I am receiving from all sides, I will recover and return to being completely healthy."

Champions Bayern are third in the Frauen Bundesliga standings with 20 points from nine games, two behind leaders Wolfsburg. They host Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballBundesliga WomenBayern Munich WCarl Zeiss Jena WWolfsburg WMaria Grohs
