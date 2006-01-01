CECAFA Kagame Cup: When is Gor Mahia's opener vs Red Arrows and how can you watch it?

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia will be seeking a fourth Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Kagame Cup trophy when they turn out for the 2024 edition that runs from July 9th to 21st in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

A total of 12 teams are scheduled to battle for top honours in the regional tournament, with K’Ogalo representing Kenya after their success in winning the FKF Premier League title at the end of last season.

Gor Mahia have been pooled in Group B alongside Al-Hilal Omdurman (Sudan), Red Arrows (Zambia) and Djibouti's ASAS, Group A will comprise Tanzanian side Coastal Union FC, Al Wadi (Sudan), JKU SC (Zanzibar) and Somalia’s Dekedaha FC while Group C will have two former champions SC Villa (Uganda), APR FC (Rwanda), Singida Fountain Gate (Tanzania) and El Merriekh Bentiu (South Sudan).

When is Gor Mahia's Group opener?

The record 21-time Premier League winners will kick off their campaign with a fixture against the guest team and Zambian Super League champions Red Arrows on Wednesday, July 10th. The game will be played under floodlights at 21:00 (Kenyan time) at Azam Complex in Chamazi.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. While Gor Mahia won the Kenyan title with 73 points, accumulated from 21 wins, 10 draws, and three defeats, the Red Arrows, emerged Zambian champions after amassing 71 points from 21 wins, eight draws, and five defeats.

The regional tournament will provide a perfect opportunity for new Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Martins Neiva (47) to gauge his squad ahead of the new season where they will participate in the CAF Champions League.

Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Martins Neiva Gor Mahia Media

The Brazilian took up the coaching role at K’Ogalo after Johnathan McKinstry, who had won two successive league titles, left for the vacant job at the Gambia on a two-year contract. Martin Neiva, who has rich experience coaching in Africa, will be assisted by former Sofapaka coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and Michael Nam.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Martin Neiva said: “We expect a very competitive tournament in Tanzania, but this comes at the right time to help me assess the team since I have just joined a few days ago.”

K’Ogalo’s second fixture will see them take on Telekom FC at the same venue on Saturday, July 13th at 16:00 (Kenyan time) before winding up their group campaign against Al Hilal, on Tuesday, July 16th, at 16:00 CET.

However, the tournament proper will commence on Tuesday, July 9th, with Sudanese side Al Wadi FC taking on JKU of Zanzibar in a Group A fixture at 13:00 (Kenyan time) at KMC Stadium.

Tanzania’s Coastal Union, who are handled by Kenyan coach David Ouma, will then play the second game against Dekedaha of Somalia at 16:00 before Uganda’s SC Villa confront El Merriekh at 18:00.

The top team in each of the three groups and the best runners-up from any of the groups will automatically qualify for the semi-final stage.

Group A: Coastal Union FC (Tanzania), Al Wadi FC (Sudan), JKU SC (Zanzibar), Dekedaha FC (Somalia).

Group B: Al Hilal (Sudan), Gor Mahia FC (Kenya), Red Arrows FC (Zambia), Djibouti Telecom (Djibouti).

Group C: SC Villa (Uganda), APR FC (Rwanda), Singida Black Stars (Tanzania), El Merriekh Bentiu (South Sudan).

Gor Mahia players in training Gor Mahia Media

Which channel will be showing the matches?

Tanzania broadcasting Channel Azam TV will air all the matches live from the two venues - Azam Complex in Chamazi and KMC Stadium in Kinondoni.

Who has won the most Kagame Cup titles?

Gor Mahia rivals in Kenya, AFC Leopards, and Tanzania Premier League outfit Simba SC, who pulled out of the inter-club competition alongside champions Young Africans (Yanga SC) citing a busy pre-season schedule, boosts the record with the most titles won in six apiece.

Ingwe lifted the trophy in 1967, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1997 while Wekundu wa Msimbazi won it in 1974, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, and 2002. Simba’s bitter rivals Yanga and Kenya’s Tusker follow in second position as they have clinched the trophy five times. For Yanga, they won it in 1975, 1993, 1999, 2011, and 2012 while Tusker emerged winners in 1988, 1989, 2000, 2001, and 2008.

Gor Mahia, Rwanda’s APR, Al Merriekh of Sudan, and SC Villa (Uganda) have three Kagame Cup titles. K’Ogalo achieved their fete in 1980, 1981, and 1985, APR took it in 2004, 2027, and 2010, Al Merriekh in 1986, 1994, and 2014 while Villa bagged the trophy in 1987, 2003, and 2005.

Gor Mahia last lifted the trophy in 1985 when they defeated arch-rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 in the final, and they now have a well-balanced team that can go all the way. The last edition of the tournament, held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in 2021, saw Uganda’s Express FC emerge victorious by defeating the guest side Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi 1-0 in the final.

What prize money will be at stake for winners?

Ahead of the tournament, CECAFA announced that US$60,000 prize money will be at stake for the winners of the 2024 edition.

CECAFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Auka Gecheo confirmed the tournament will be bankrolled by Rwandan President Paul Kagame. “We are glad that since 2002 His Excellency Kagame has supported the growth of Football in the CECAFA Zone by $60,000 towards prize money when the tournament takes place,” said Gecheo.

He added: “Although we had initially planned to have 16 teams, we have been forced to reduce the numbers because of some challenges, but we believe this tournament will give our teams in the Zone a good platform to prepare well ahead of the 2024/25 Champions League and Confederation Cup.”

Who made the Gor Mahia squad?

Gor Mahia have arrived in Tanzania with coach Martins Neiva naming a squad of 25 players. New signings Chris Akena (from Greek League 2 side Apollon Pontou FC), Samuel Kapen (from Nairobi City Stars, and Congolese striker Gedeon Bendeka (from Rwandan side Etincelles FC) are among the players set to play in the tournament.

K’Ogalo’s squad also boosts players from the Emerging Stars team, which recently participated in the 2024 COSAFA Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stage. Kenya won two matches in Group B – 2-0 against record champions Zambia and 2-0 against Zimbabwe - but the 2-0 defeat against Comoros denied them a place in the last four.

Some of the players, who pulled a superb display in South Africa, Rooney Onyango, Dolph Owino, Paul Ochuoga, Sylvester Owino, and Benson Omalla are part of the travelling squad.

However, Gor Mahia will miss the services of midfielder Austin Odhiambo, who despite being named in the squad, was forced to withdraw to attend trials with KAA Gent in Belgium. Odhiambo was critical for Kenya in the COSAFA Cup, setting up one goal and scoring in the 2-0 win against Zimbabwe.

Other players left out include goalkeeper Kevin Juma, Emery Bayisenge, Patrick Kaddu, Patrick Sibomana, Enock Wanyama, Byson Wangai, Sydney Ochieng, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Kevin Omondi Onyango, Gad Mathews Otieno, Caleb Kefa Omondi.

Defenders: Ronney Onyango, Paul Ochuoga, Geoffrey Ochieng Okoth, Levin Joseph Odhiambo, Joshua Onyango Owino, Sylvester Owino, Kennedy Onyango Ouma.

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo Kisia, Philemon Otieno Omondi, Alpha Chris Onyango, Lawrence Ochieng, Juma Rodgers Ouma, Musa Masika Wanyama, Chris Akena, Austin Odhiambo.

Forwards: Shariff Sabuni Sirengo, Boniface Omondi Owino, Samuel Kapen, Mark Shaban, Christopher Ochieng Oduor, Gedeon Bendeka Mololia, Benson Omalla

Officials: Leonardo Martins Neiva - Head Coach, Michael Nam - Assistant Coach, Zedekiah Otieno - Assistant Coach, Victor Nyaoro - Team Manager, John Nyakundi - Fitness Coach, Boniface Oluoch - Goalkeeper Coach, Fredrick Otieno - Physio and Raymond Ouro - Head of Delegation.