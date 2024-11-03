AC Milan coach Fonseca remains confident ahead of Real Madrid matchup

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca downplayed the significance of next week's Champions League clash with Real Madrid following his team's gritty 1-0 away win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday.

Despite their narrow victory against lowly Monza, Fonseca did not think his team would be intimidated at the prospect of facing 15-time European Cup champions Real Madrid.

"I am always fired up for every game and do not think that Real Madrid is any more important than what we played tonight," Fonseca told Sky Sports Italia.

"I strongly believe in teamwork. Nowadays, football is challenging. We need to function as a team at all times, and that’s what we’re striving to achieve."

While Monza dominated the first half, they could not find the margins to score. Milan rallied in the second half, with Fonseca acknowledging that the first-half performance had been sub-par

"I was concerned in the first half as we weren’t aggressive enough and didn’t win enough individual duels, but I don’t really remember Monza's chances in the second half," Fonseca said.

"We adjusted what we needed to do during the halftime break and it was a totally different game after that."

Substitute Rafael Leao entered the match late and came close to scoring twice in the closing stages.

"He came on well, it is important to have this reaction from Rafa (Leao) and that's what I want to see. I think he is ready to play in Madrid," Fonseca said.

Milan currently sits 25th in the Champions League standings, just outside the playoff positions, with defender Youssouf Fofana echoing his coach's sentiments regarding Real Madrid.

"On Tuesday, we face Real, but it doesn't matter if it's Real Madrid or any other team; we need points to improve our position in the standings. I hope it will be a great night for all of us," he told DAZN.