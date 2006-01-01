Advertisement
Ancelotti makes no excuses after Real Madrid's shock defeat to Lille

Ancelotti admits his team deserved to lose
Ancelotti admits his team deserved to loseBenoit Tessier / Reuter
Defending champions Real Madrid failed to show the best version of themselves in a shock 1-0 Champions League defeat at Lille on Wednesday and must accept the criticism that comes their way, manager Carlo Ancelotti (65) said.

Lille pressed relentlessly and took the win courtesy of a Jonathan David penalty in first-half stoppage time to hand Ancelotti's team their first defeat in all competitions since January.

Real Madrid - record 15-times Champions League winners - have three points after two matches following their opening win over VfB Stuttgart.

"Everything was pretty bad. We did badly with the ball, although the team was quite compact in the first half, it was difficult for us to recover the ball, it was difficult for us to make transitions," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We tried to be a little more aggressive, but it was difficult for us. So... We have to look at things with a cool head, not throw everything away. But obviously we have to improve.

"I am very sincere. The criticism for today's game is fair, correct and we have to accept it because it is like that. We have not shown a good version in this game."

Ancelotti said Lille "deserved" to win despite Real's improved showing in the second half of the match.

"It was difficult for us to get into the game at the level of intensity, at the level of duels, at the level of clarity of play," the Italian added.

"Obviously, the game could have been tied because we had opportunities at the end, but it wasn't deserved.

"So we have to learn, as it happened the last time we lost a game, learn from what we have to improve, which is quite clear. I think it's not very complicated."

Real, who are second in the LaLiga standings with 18 points, next host third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

