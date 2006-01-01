Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Lille coach Genesio hails perfect night after 'incredible' win over Real Madrid

Lille coach Genesio hails perfect night after 'incredible' win over Real Madrid

Lille players celebrate
Lille players celebrateBenoit Tessier / Reuters
Lille coach Bruno Genesio (58) hailed his team's perfect night as the Ligue 1 side beat visitors Real Madrid 1-0 to end the 15-time European Cup winners' 14-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lille played without fear and pressed relentlessly and prevailed courtesy of a Jonathan David penalty in first-half stoppage time to wrap up a memorable win and hand Carlo Ancelotti's team their first defeat in all competitions since January.

"What this team did is incredible. We try to put things in place but you need the players to believe in the plan for this kind of upset to happen," Genesio said.

"You have to do everything perfectly, you need a keeper who makes the decisive saves, a striker who scores and a bit of luck."

Keeper Lucas Chevalier certainly did his job, making a handful of spectacular saves when Real finally applied some proper pressure.

Lille managed to keep it together after a great first half, during which they had the upper hand against a timid Real side.

"We played a very good first half, we played together, it's a great night for everyone," Genesio added, explaining he and his staff had studied Real's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last weekend.

"We used this game to prepare. We saw that Real like to cut inside so we put intensity in that sector even if we had to abandon possession sometimes," he said.

"Then it was all about pressing when it mattered, everything worked perfectly, it was an ideal scenario even if we suffered a lot in the last 25-30 minutes but Lucas made the saves we needed."

His Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti hoped the team would learn from the defeat after they had gone unbeaten for 36 games in all competitions.

"It seemed like we were improving and today we took a step back," the Italian said.

"The loss against Atletico in January helped us to change. Hopefully the same will happen now."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLilleReal MadridBruno Genesio
Related Articles
David downs Goliath as Lille stun Champions League holders Real Madrid
Vinicius takes control as Champions League holders Real Madrid face Lille
Atletico's Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished
Show more
Football
Ancelotti makes no excuses after Real Madrid's shock defeat to Lille
Salah will always score goals, says Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Thiago Motta praises Juventus' team spirit in comeback win over Leipzig
Atletico can take positives from humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica, Simeone says
Lionel Messi scores two as Inter Miami clinch MLS Supporters' Shield
Aston Villa manager Emery says winning lob over Bayern's Neuer was pre-planned
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 7?
Ten Hag urges 'mad' Manchester United to take out frustration on Porto in Europa League
Monaco come from behind to claim draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Aston Villa stun Bayern & Lille shock Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve win
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings