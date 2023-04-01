Arsenal boss Arteta hopeful winger Saka will be fine after 'kick' against Sevilla

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts as he is substituted against Sevilla
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts as he is substituted against Sevilla
AFP
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits that he hopes Bukayo Saka will be fine after sustaining another knock.

The winger, who scored in a 2-0 win over Sevilla, went down awkwardly after challenging for a header.

However, his manager alleviated concerns about the English attacker, stating that it may be a minor problem.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta stated: "It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio he wasn't happy to continue.

"So he will have some discomfort but hopefully I am going to assume he will be OK."

Arsenal next take on Burnley in the Premier League at home on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueArsenalSaka BukayoArteta MikelSevilla
