Arsenal reportedly agree 65 million-pound deal to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Arsenal reportedly agree 65 million-pound deal to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz
Arsenal reportedly agree 65 million-pound deal to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz
Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020
Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020
Reuters
Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz (24) from Chelsea for around 65 million pounds, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The report said personal terms with Havertz have been agreed and the midfielder's move across London will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of 62 million pounds with a further three million pounds in add-ons.

Havertz would be Arsenal's second-most expensive signing after they paid a club-record fee of around 72 million pounds for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Germany international Havertz was signed by Chelsea on a five-year contract in 2020 for around 71 million pounds after two prolific seasons with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

At Chelsea, he won the Champions League in his first season, scoring the winner in the 2021 final against Manchester City.

Played in several positions in the front line and midfield, Havertz scored 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign but he netted only nine times last season as Chelsea struggled to score under three different managers and finished 12th in the table.

They are looking to offload players in the close season after spending over 600 million euros ($655.74 million) on new signings since they were bought last year by an investment group led by American businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Arsenal finished second champions Manchester City and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

The north London club are also looking to strengthen their midfield with West Ham United's Declan Rice among their main targets.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueHavertz KaiArsenalTransfer News
Related Articles
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias relishing the pressure ahead of Champions League final
Only Champions League glory will make us complete, says Man City's Guardiola
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta wary of 'well-coached' Newcastle's record at St James' Park
Show more
Football
Can Christopher Nkunku fix Pochettino's first Chelsea challenge?
Veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan named in US World Cup squad
UEFA ban Roma boss Jose Mourinho for four games for abusing referee Taylor
Risky move pays off for Lionesses' World Cup-bound Beth England
Roma sign defender Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany coach Hansi Flick on thin ice after shock loss to Colombia
N'Golo Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad
Filling the void: Bayern Munich's desperate search for a new number nine
Scotland move eight points clear with rain-delayed win over Georgia
Sadio Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2 in friendly
Most Read
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Belgium ease past Estonia, Ronaldo saves Portugal
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Ittihad announce Kante signing, Nkunku to Chelsea done deal
Sadio Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2 in friendly