Manchester City defender Ruben Dias relishing the pressure ahead of Champions League final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Manchester City defender Ruben Dias relishing the pressure ahead of Champions League final
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias relishing the pressure ahead of Champions League final
Updated
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias speaks ahead of Saturday's final
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias speaks ahead of Saturday's final
Profimedia
Manchester City have a team full of captains who thrive under pressure, defender Ruben Dias (26) said on the eve of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

City will be favourites against the Italian side, a situation they also found themselves in against Chelsea in the final two years ago, only to surprisingly lose.

This time City are even bigger favourites to deliver and Dias said they will embrace the opportunity to finally clinch the trophy that has proved so elusive since Sheikh Mansour began bank-rolling City's domestic dominance in 2008.

"We love the pressure, we love it, the pressure will make you run faster, jump higher, be more focused, that's what these kind of games needs," he told reporters.

"We need to embrace it. We enjoy the moment, we know what it means to the club, the fans, our families and we never forget to enjoy it."

Ruben Dias speaks to the press ahead of Saturday's final
Reuters

Portuguese defender Dias said the leadership qualities of the squad have helped City churn their way to a domestic double, relentlessly hunting down Arsenal in the Premier League and seeing off Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

"You can see the character of a team in these stages. You can see whether they want to move forward or starts hiding," he said.

"Our team shows up every time and tomorrow will be no different. We've got five captains but all of us are kind of captains on our own and we can step up when the time is right. It's a special characteristic our team has."

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (31), a prominent member of City's leadership group, will be expected to supply the ammunition for Erling Haaland (22) on Saturday, as he has done all season as the Norwegian plundered 52 goals in 52 games.

Asked if it was 'love and first sight' when Haaland joined the club, Belgian De Bruyne said: "No, I'm happy with my wife! I don't know. It's something I can't explain, sometimes you have a feeling with a player and you just understand what he wants.

"We just clicked really well and he just started scoring at an incredible rate and he's settled with the team, he's been important to us in different ways."

Champions League final preview
Flashscore

Follow the final with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManchester CityDias RubenInterDe Bruyne KevinHaaland Erling BrautChelseaArsenalManchester United
Related Articles
Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns against Inter attacking threat ahead of final
Champions League finalists Inter reportedly draw bid interest from Finnish entrepreneur
Premier League Team of the Season: Casemiro, Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland shine
Show more
Football
Folarin Balogun says Southgate comments had no impact on decision to play for USA
Leeds United confirm 49ers Enterprises as part of new ownership
Updated
Manchester City and Inter's roads to the Champions League final
UEFA charge West Ham and Fiorentina for Conference League final incidents
Simone Inzaghi insists Inter will fight to write a page in football history
Inter's Lautaro Martinez living the dream as he seeks historic double triumph
Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study
Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
Updated
Ange Postecoglou 'leaving no stone unturned' to prepare Spurs team fans can be proud of
Latest 'deadline' looms in Manchester United takeover saga
Most Read
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic