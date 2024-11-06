Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Aston Villa claim bizarre handball killed their chances against Brugge

Aston Villa claim bizarre handball killed their chances against Brugge

Reuters
Boubacar Kamara reacts after a missed chance
Boubacar Kamara reacts after a missed chanceReuters/Yves Herman
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (53) lamented Tyrone Mings's (31) incomprehensible handball that led to their 1-0 Champions League loss to Club Brugge on Wednesday, saying the bizarre incident killed the game.

Mings inexplicably picked up the ball believing it was out of play after Villa keeper Emi Martinez had sent him a short pass as a goal kick.

The referee whistled for a penalty, which Brugge captain Hans Vanaken converted in a baffling moment that left Emery livid, had stunned television commentators shaking their heads and ended Villa's perfect start to their Champions League campaign in perhaps the most humiliating fashion.

"The second half, the mistake changed everything, a team like (Brugge), they are playing at home, defensively strong, they then focus 100% to stop us, they were better than us," Emery said.

Villa defender Ezri Konsa agreed that the moment virtually snuffed out their chances.

"It killed the game. If it is a handball, deliberate, then (Mings) should get a second yellow, he's on a yellow already so why not send him off for that then? It killed the game," Konsa said.

"(But) look, it happened, there's nothing we can do, just got to move on from it."

The incident was reminiscent of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final first leg last season when Gabriel picked up the ball and handed it to Gunners keeper David Raya.

Bayern's then manager Thomas Tuchel was adamant his team should have been given a penalty.

"I know it is a crazy situation but they put the ball down, he whistles, he gives the ball and the defender takes the ball in his hand," Tuchel said at the time.

"What makes us really angry is the explanation on the field. (The referee) told our players that it is a 'kid's mistake' and he will not give a penalty like this in a quarter-final," Tuchel added. "This is a horrible, horrible explanation. He is judging handballs. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake. Whatever. We feel angry because it is a huge decision against us."

The TNT Sports broadcast crew were initially puzzled on Wednesday.

"Oh, what?" former England player turned pundit Lucy Ward said.

"Wow," added broadcaster Adam Summerton. "On his Champions League debut as well for Tyrone Mings. The first goal Aston Villa have conceded in the Champions League and it comes from, quite frankly, a farcical situation."

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch called it a "moment of madness," and said everyone in the studio shouted in horror the moment Mings picked up the ball.

Mentions
FootballTyrone MingsChampions LeagueAston VillaClub Brugge
Related Articles
Aston Villa suffer Club Brugge defeat after Mings concedes bizarre penalty
Emery challenges Aston Villa to take Champions League chance against Club Brugge
Champions League review: Vini Jr. shines under UCL lights as Barcelona thrash Bayern
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings