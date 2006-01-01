Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Aston Villa manager Emery says winning lob over Bayern's Neuer was pre-planned

Aston Villa manager Emery says winning lob over Bayern's Neuer was pre-planned

Emery led his side to a famous win
Emery led his side to a famous win Andrew Couldridge
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran's (20) late lob over Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to earn a 1-0 win in the Champions League was a pre-planned tactic, the English Premier League side's manager Unai Emery said.

"In the analysis we did, we were speaking a lot about the usual position of Neuer, which is high," Emery said of Villa's pre-match conversations.

"He (Duran) had in his mind this possibility about Neuer."

The 20-year-old Colombian electrified Villa Park with his 79th minute goal, receiving a long ball then hooking it over Neuer who had come off his line as he did often in the game.

"He is young, he has huge potential," added his delighted boss. "As a player, I have to let him play, put him on the field, because his talent is there, his capacity to help us."

It was Duran's fifth goal as a substitute this season.

"We are working with him. Most important is his attitude. He's available to play 90, 60, 30 minutes. He's been focusing each minute he's playing," he said.

"It's fantastic for him and the team."

Emery also had warm words for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who kept Bayern at bay with a string of great saves, none better than a last-gasp dive to defy a Harry Kane header.

"Martinez did an amazing job, amazing saves," Emery said.

The win left Villa with two wins out of two in the new Champions League format consisting of a 36-team league in the first phase.

"I can feel proud of our work, how we are getting better," Emery said, praising the Villa fans for creating a thunderous atmosphere against a team they famously beat in 1982 to lift the European Cup.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManuel NeuerJhon DuranEmiliano MartinezAston VillaBayern MunichUnai Emery
Related Articles
Duran the hero as Aston Villa record historic Champions League win over Bayern Munich
Bayern aiming to enjoy themselves at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
Emery keen to show Aston Villa can compete in 'special' Bayern clash
Show more
Football
Ancelotti makes no excuses after Real Madrid's shock defeat to Lille
Salah will always score goals, says Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Thiago Motta praises Juventus' team spirit in comeback win over Leipzig
Atletico can take positives from humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica, Simeone says
Lionel Messi scores two as Inter Miami clinch MLS Supporters' Shield
Lille coach Genesio hails perfect night after 'incredible' win over Real Madrid
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 7?
Ten Hag urges 'mad' Manchester United to take out frustration on Porto in Europa League
Monaco come from behind to claim draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Aston Villa stun Bayern & Lille shock Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve win
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings