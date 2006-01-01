Duran the hero as Aston Villa record historic Champions League win over Bayern Munich

Jhon Duran (20) capped off an unforgettable night at Villa Park with the goal that took Aston Villa to a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, replicating the scoreline of their European Cup final triumph against the Bavarians in 1982.

There were fireworks at Villa Park before kick-off but Bayern certainly kept their cool, immediately taking control of possession and moving the ball well.

Joshua Kimmich was particularly prominent, although his ball to Serge Gnabry came to nothing as the winger was unsuccessful with his attempted cutback to Harry Kane.

The Villans had to show discipline and made their first meaningful foray forward on the quarter-hour mark, with Kim Min-Jae rising well to meet Lucas Digne’s cross ahead of Ollie Watkins.

The striker also caused problems for Dayot Upamecano at every opportunity, and having got away with one challenge on Watkins, the Frenchman was booked for pulling him in the 22nd minute.

Villa Park erupted moments later, as a routine from the ensuing free-kick culminated in Jaden Philogene touching the ball down for Pau Torres to poke it in, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

There was further disappointment as Jacob Ramsey went off injured, although there would have been relief when Gnabry smashed his shot off-target after Konrad Laimer played him behind.

Michael Olise then hit a wonderful curling strike that Emiliano Martinez did brilliantly to tip over.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Vincent Kompany introduced Jamal Musiala ahead of the restart, but the hosts continued to stand firm with Torres blocking two attempts from Olise in quick succession.

There was still a blow for Unai Emery as Amadou Onana went off injured on the hour mark, but his backline remained impenetrable as Gnabry’s latest effort was held by Martínez before Torres blocked Musiala’s strike.

For all of the big names brought on for Bayern, it was Villa’s Duran who made the difference from the bench, latching onto Torres’ ball forward and leaving Manuel Neuer stranded with an outstanding finish.

Martinez then heroically denied Gnabry and Kane at the death to see out a famous victory - Villa’s second win from two UCL games - as they went a seventh consecutive match unbeaten across all competitions.

They also inflicted Bayern’s first defeat in 42 matches at this stage of the UCL, as well as their first under Vincent Kompany’s leadership.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

See all of our stats from this match here.