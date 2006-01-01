Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Bayern launch Champions League campaign for home final with Boey injured for weeks

Bayern launch Champions League campaign for home final with Boey injured for weeks

Boey picked up an injury on the weekend
Boey picked up an injury on the weekendČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn
Bayern Munich must do their best to replace injured defender Sacha Boey (24) in their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb, as they launch their campaign to reach the final in their home stadium, coach Vincent Kompany said on Monday.

The French right-back underwent meniscus surgery in his left knee after being injured in training on Sunday and will be sidelined for several weeks, the club said.

"We have our thoughts of how to replace Sacha tomorrow and we have solutions," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference ahead of Tuesday's game. "It is a shame for Sacha because he was in good form and I hope he is back as soon as possible.

"We have time tonight and tomorrow to discuss the situation but we have answers."

Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga with three league wins from three matches, are starting their campaign in the hope of reaching the final to be played in their Allianz Arena in Munich in May 2025.

Tuesday's game is also the first Champions League match as a coach for former Belgium international Kompany, who took over Bayern this season.

"The dream is there for the final next year in Munich. Our fans can dream," Kompany said. "The main thing is for me that we show it on the pitch tomorrow.

"We have a tough game tomorrow and it is important to play well and win tomorrow. We hope fans can dream for a long time. We need total focus from the first to the last minute," he added.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueSacha BoeyBayern MunichDin. Zagreb
Related Articles
Milan boss Fonseca admits no room for error against Liverpool in Champions League
Juventus boss Motta backs Koopmeiners ahead of Champions League opener with PSV
Bellingham and Tchouameni back for Real Madrid's Champions League opener
Show more
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr draw in Asian Champions League opener
Los Angeles FC re-sign former 'club legend' Carlos Vela
Arne Slot says Liverpool have no fear for Milan ahead of Champions League showdown
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Manchester United's Luke Shaw not fit for League Cup game against Barnsley
Chelsea's Sophie Ingle suffers ACL injury ahead of new WSL season
Aston Villa return to Champions League primed to ruffle feathers again
Brentford's Yoane Wissa out for 'a couple of months' with ankle injury
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Judgement day for Manchester City's golden era as long-awaited hearing begins
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Luke Littler batters Michael Smith to win World Series Finals in Amsterdam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings