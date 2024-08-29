Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase

It's a new era for the Champions League - gone are the days of the group stages and in its place a new league phase. After Tuesday and Wednesday's qualifying rounds, we have 36 teams waiting to find out who they will face in their eight fixtures. Find out what will happen with Flashscore.

19:02 CET - Bologna are back in the Champions League and they face Monaco and Aston Villa from Pot Four.

19:01 CET - Stuttgart are first out, their Pot Four opponents are Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava.

Next is Girona from LaLiga, their first time ever in European competition. From Pot Four, they will face Slovan Bratislava and Sturm Graz - so we know Slovan Bratislava's two games too.

Their other fixtures can be found below.

19:00 CET - Here are the completed Pot Three fixtures - just 18 games left to be decided with the likes of Aston Villa and Sparta Prague in Pot Four.

18:59 CET - Sporting are the last club out, they face Bologna and Sturm Graz from Pot Four. We will confirm those Pot Three fixtures as soon as we can.

18:56 CET - This is flying by now, we will bring you the other four Pot Three sides' games at the conclusion of the round.

18:52 CET - The first ball out is Young Boys. The Swiss side already drew Inter, Barcelona, Atalanta and Shakthar. Their remaining games include Crevena zvezda, Celtic, Aston Villa and another club.

Lille second out. Through in the playoffs, their eight games are Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Atleti, Feyenoord, Sporting, Sturm Graz and Bologna.

PSV third out, they will face PSG, Liverpool, Shakthar, Juventus, Sporting, Crvena zvezda, Girona and Brest.

Back to the Netherlands as Feyenoord will face Bayern, Man City, Leverkusen Benfica, Lille, Sparta Prague and Girona.

18:51 CET - Onto Pot Three, where these nine teams already four of their eight games to be played in the league phase. They will now find out which sides from Pot Three and Four they will face over the coming months. In here, we have Celtic, Feyenoord and Lille. We will continue to list all fixtures.

18:50 CET - The last ball out of ball two is Shakhtar. They face Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Arsenal, Young Boys, PSV, Brest and Bologna.

18:49 CET - Juventus next. They face Man City, Leipzig, Benfica, Club Brugge, PSV, Lille, Stuttgart and Aston Villa.

18:47 CET - Benfica, an old rival of Cristiano Ronaldo, are next out. They know they will face Barcelona and Bayern as well as Atletico Madrid. The other five sides are Juventus, Crvena zvezda, Feyenoord, Monaco and Bologna.

AC Milan are next. The face Liverpool, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Leverkusen, Crvena Zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, Girona, Slovan Bratislava

18:46 CET - Arsenal are the fifth side out of the pot and they face PSG, Inter, Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb, Sporting, Monaco and Girona.

18:45 CET - Somehow this draw is speeding up and next out is Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. They will face Inter, Liverpool, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Feyenoord, Sparta Prague and Brest.

18:44 CET - Club Brugge from Belgium are the third team out of Pot Two. They will face Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as well as Juventus, AC Milan, Sporting, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sturm Graz.

18:43 CET - Atalanta next up. Real Madrid and Barcelona are their Pot One tests, whilst they will also face Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetck, Celtic, Young Boys, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart.

18:42 CET - Atletico Madrid are the first name out of Pot Two. From the earlier software draw, we know they will face RB Leipzig and PSG. The others on their patch include Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Lille, Salzburg, Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava.

18:41 CET - Time for Pot Two, which includes the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan. Keeping up so far? As the pots whittle down, teams will know their fate so the teams in Pot Two already know two of their opponents.

18:40 CET - PSG, Gianluigi Buffon's former club is last out of Pot One. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the rivals they will face from that pot. They will also face Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, PSV, Girona, Salzburg. Gig Buffon's reaction to whether that was a good draw for PSG - "I don't know."

18:38 CET - Two teams left in Pot One and the penultimate team out is Liverpool. The most successful side in the competition will face Real Madrid, Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Lille, PSV, Bologna and Girona.

18:36 CET - Barely time to think but the reigning champions Real Madrid are out next. We already know they will face Borussia Dortmund and they will also face Liverpool - a repeat of the 2019 final - Milan, Atalanta, Salzburg, Lille, Stuttgart and Brest.

18:35 CET - Over to a LaLiga team with Barcelona next out of the pot. Their journey includes Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Benfica, Young Boys, Crvena zvezda, Brest and Monaco.

18:34 CET - A third Bundesliga team in a row is out of the pot with Borussia Dortmund up next. They will face Barcelona, Real Madrid, Shakthar, Club Brugge, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Sturm Graz and Bologna.

18:32 CET - The third team are Bayern Munich - this is breathless stuff!

Their league phase journey includes PSG, Barcelona, Benfica, Shakthar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava and Aston Villa. We don't know the calendar of these games just yet, that will be released on Saturday.

Next up is another Bundesliga team RB Leipzig. They play Inter, which we already knew, alongside Liverpool, Juventus, Athletico Madrid, Sporting, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sturm Graz.

18:31 CET - Inter are the next team out of the pot.

Manchester City has already been confirmed, and they will also face RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys, Monaco and Sparta Prague.

18:30 CET - Gianluigi Buffon will be selecting the first team out of Pot One and Cristiano Ronaldo is on button duty.

The first team out is Manchester City, they will face Inter, PSG, Club Brugge, Juventus, Feyenoord, Sporting CP, Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava. This is their pathway, fixture times will be allocated as we go.

18:27 CET - Here is your last-gasp reminder of the four pots - not long to go now!

18:25 CET - More explanations happening on screen at the moment, so if you would like to watch the film from UEFA we just spoke about, it is below. Oscars on the way for sure.

18:19 CET - A puff video including a plethora of famous football fans is now being played to explain the draw. Let's hope their acting skills weren't part of the corporate requirements. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the main star of the video, unsurprisingly.

18:15 CET - Of his favourite final, Cristiano Ronaldo picks his first one with Manchester United, a final he scored in too. He also says the trophy will be placed in a museum in Madeira, if you fancy the visit.

18:12 CET - Alexander Ceferin speaks glowingly about Cristiano Ronaldo, but does mention that he doesn't play in a top league anymore - a wry smile from the Portuguese star.

18:05 CET - Before we begin, it's time for the President's Award, which has been given to Gianluigi Buffon. Apparently, this award has been around since 1998, and is given for excellence on the pitch.

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin, alongside Buffon on the stage explains of his reasoning: "He is the number one to win this trophy. A father figure on the pitch."

Buffon will be helping with the draw too - safe hands there then. He will be joined by Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears to be taking home a trophy too, for his exploits in front of goal.

18:00 CET - The iconic music kicks off the draw, here we go then... Who will Europe's best teams be drawn against?

17:55 CET - Just five minutes to go until the proceedings are underway, but don't expect it to start straight away - UEFA do enjoy their ceremony. That's probably why this man is here...

17:00 CET - It was a busy night in the Champions League last night with Slovan Bratislava making history and qualifying for the main phase of the competition for the first time in their history. They beat Midtjylland 4-3 on aggregate to see themselves through.

Meanwhile, they will be joined by Lille, Dinamo Zagreb and Crvena zvezda who all went through yesterday.

16:30 CET - Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions League league phase draw. Taking place in Monaco, all 36 teams will be represented at the draw.

It is, of course, a new format with a mixture of old-school balls out of a hat and a computer to decide who will face who in the eight gameweeks.

To see who is in each pot, head here and if you want more information on the draw, you can find it right here.