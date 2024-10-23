Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. David at the double as Lille come from behind to sink struggling Atletico Madrid

David at the double as Lille come from behind to sink struggling Atletico Madrid

Flashscore
David was the hero
David was the hero OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
LOSC Lille mounted a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Atlético Madrid 3-1 in a night of controversy in the Spanish capital. Just as he did three weeks ago against Atleti’s city rivals Real, Jonathan David grabbed the winning goal from the penalty spot after a hotly-disputed decision by referee Marco Guida.

With one eye on the Derby du Nord against RC Lens at the weekend, Bruno Génésio surprisingly chose to rest key players such as Angel Gomes and David for their trip to the Metropolitano Stadium.

Unfortunately for the veteran coach, it was a decision that would backfire inside the opening 10 minutes, as Atleti were gifted a goal by Ousmane Touré on his first senior start. The teenager woefully under-hit his back pass to the goalkeeper, allowing Julián Alvarez to smash his finish beyond Lucas Chevalier into the back of the net.

Alvarez opened the scoring
Alvarez opened the scoringOscar J Barroso/AFP7/Shutterstoc / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

It was the perfect way for the home side to shake off memories of their joint-heaviest defeat in UCL history against Benfica last time out, and despite Lille matching them for large parts of the first half, the Spanish side should have been further ahead by half time.

Alexander Sørloth had a half to forget as he missed a trio of great chances, most notably putting the ball out for a throw-in when bearing down on goal in the second minute of the match.

Having not kept a clean sheet in their previous seven games, Diego Simeone’s men were far from safe with the score at 1-0, and after a nervy start to the second half, Lille found their way back into the game.

A sweeping move from front to back saw the ball make its way to first-half substitute Edon Zhegrova, whose curling shot took a deflection and flew into the corner beyond Jan Oblak.

It marked the start of a remarkable and controversial comeback – another chapter in Lille’s magical story against teams from Madrid.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Confusion reigned when referee Guida pointed to the spot in the 70th minute after an innocuous passage of play in the box. Following a lengthy VAR check and not much evidence of an infringement, the decision was not overturned and David slotted the ball home to leave Los Colchoneros enraged but ultimately defeated.

David was at the double to add more pain to the home fans’ night, as a huge deflection diverted his shot over Oblak to seal an incredible night for Les Dogues.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benjamin André (LOSC Lille)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballLilleAtl. MadridChampions League
Related Articles
Griezmann has given France all his talent, says Atletico Madrid coach Simeone
Atletico will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
Lazio and Atletico hit by sanctions following fans' racist behaviour
Show more
Football
Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown
Inter break Young Boys hearts as Thuram nets late winner in Champions League
Erling Haaland scores twice with Manchester City strolling past Sparta Prague
Darwin Nunez strike enough for Liverpool as VAR denies Leipzig in Champions League
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Updated
Brilliant Barcelona hammer Bayern as Raphinha nets stunning hat-trick
Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini rues 'cursed' goalless Champions League draw with Celtic
Resolute Celtic hang on to earn hard-fought point against Atalanta
Lees-Melou scores stunner as Brest hold Leverkusen to draw in Champions League
Most Read
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings