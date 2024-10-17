Atletico will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions

Atletico Madrid fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico and Girona at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid have decided not to sell tickets to some of their supporters for the team's next five away games in all competitions after sanctions from UEFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the club announced on Thursday.

The decision will affect season ticket holders with seats in the Metropolitano stadium's lower south stands, where the ultras are usually located, following two separate incidents.

Last week Atletico were fined 30,000 euros and given a suspended ban from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next UEFA match after fans showed racist behaviour in a 4-0 Champions League defeat at Benfica on October 2nd.

Earlier this month, the club were also ordered to play their next three home matches with a partial stadium closure by RFEF after their September 29th home match against Real Madrid was suspended due to items being thrown onto the pitch.

On Thursday RFEF´s Competition Committee reduced the sanction to one match on appeal.

Atletico could, however, face another punishment for the Madrid derby incidents from the government's Anti-Violence Committee, which has called for a two-week total closure of the Metropolitano Stadium plus a fine of 65,000 euros.

"We all have to work very seriously and conscientiously together to eradicate violence from stadiums and sport in general," Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, Spain's secretary of sports, told reporters on Wednesday.

"I therefore believe that the sanction (a two-week stadium closure) is necessary, fair and proportionate."

Following the incidents at the derby, LaLiga has presented to Spain's Commission against Violence a report that claims 142 incidents related to Atletico's ultras (Frente Atletico) between the 2015/16 and 2022/23 seasons, saying it would file a criminal complaint calling for the group to be disbanded.

Atletico's upcoming matches Flashscore

"The damage caused to the image of Atletico and its fans, the vast majority of whom have behaved in an exemplary manner, is difficult to repair," Atletico said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The seriousness of the matter and the responsibility to look after the image of our club has forced (us) to take this measure (banning some season ticket holders from five away matches) while all those involved in such incidents are identified."

The ban applies to matches at Real Betis (LaLiga), Unio Esportiva Vic (Copa del Rey first round), Paris St Germain (Champions League), Mallorca (LaLiga) and Sparta Prague (Champions League).