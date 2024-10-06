Advertisement
Simeone satisfied with Atletico's 'collective effort' in draw with Real Sociedad

Simeone on the touchline
Simeone on the touchlineČTK / AP / Andy Wong
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone applauded his team's defensive work but said further improvements were needed after they dropped points at Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday.

Atletico, whose defence is still the league's most consistent with five goals conceded, let their first-minute lead slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Sociedad after midfielder Luka Sucic cancelled out the visitors' opener by striker Julian Alvarez.

"The team found the goal and defended very well, it was a collective effort," Diego Simeone told a press conference.

"We needed to have some counter-attacks with the space we had and do it better than we did, which is also a credit to the opponent.

"I'll stick with the positive things about the defence and we'll continue in the same search - to improve the transitions. There are players who know how to do it."

Sucic equalised for Sociedad with a stunning first-time shot from a distance that sailed inside a top corner in the 84th minute after a misplaced pass by Atletico substitute Rodrigo De Paul saw the visitors lose the ball near their own box.

"I don't think (their goal) was a lack of our concentration, it was a great goal from 35 metres," Simeone said.

"There was a loss of the ball, but they hit us from almost 40 metres and he scored a great goal. We have to improve all the small details, but you can lose a ball because it's part of the game. We have to congratulate him for the great goal he scored."

Atletico, third in the standings on 17 points, have won only one of their last four league games, drawing the remaining three.

"The numbers are good, we are working very well," Simeone continued.

"We are in a league where the first team has won eight games out of nine and the second team is (three) points behind. We are working well, growing from the defensive to the offensive."

