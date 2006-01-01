Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Atletico can take positives from humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica, Simeone says

Atletico can take positives from humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica, Simeone says

Simeone before the match
Simeone before the matchPedro Nunes / Reuters
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (54) was determined to look on the positive side despite their 4-0 Champions League thrashing against Benfica on Wednesday and said they had not lacked desire but were simply outplayed.

"I always like to think positively and I think it's a good opportunity to keep improving," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"We had been doing a very good job, today we didn't play the game we expected, but we have to keep going.

"We played badly. We have to accept that. We didn't play well, the substitutions didn't give us the spark that they gave us at other times. We played badly, they were better and we have to accept that."

Atletico, who spent big in the summer transfer market on blockbuster signings like Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher, finished the match with no shots on target.

Benfica could easily have won by a bigger margin if it were not for a string of saves from Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak throughout the game.

Simeone offered no excuses for their performance and praised their opponents for outplaying them.

"There was no lack of tension, attitude or desire to run, we just played badly and when you play badly you are exposed to losses like this," Simeone said.

"We had been doing a very good job and today the game that you don't want to see appeared.

"Some nights are not good and we have to accept them and try to learn from what we had to go through today and recover energy for Sunday's LaLiga game (at Real Sociedad)."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridBenfica
Related Articles
Brilliant Benfica condemn underwhelming Atletico Madrid to heavy defeat
Atletico's Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffers abductor injury
Show more
Football
Late bloomer Kleindienst gets Germany call-up for Nations League games
Japan call up Blackburn striker Ohashi for World Cup qualifiers
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Champions League Team of the Round: Dortmund deadly in attack, Atalanta defenders dominate
In De Zerbi protege Farioli, Ajax have one of football's most fascinating managers
Kompany rues Bayern Munich's missed chances in defeat to Villa
Ancelotti makes no excuses after Real Madrid's shock defeat to Lille
Salah will always score goals, says Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Thiago Motta praises Juventus' team spirit in comeback win over Leipzig
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Football Tracker: Aston Villa stun Bayern & Lille shock Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve win
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings