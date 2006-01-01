Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Undeterred Simeone aims for Atletico Madrid turnaround against Real Sociedad

Undeterred Simeone aims for Atletico Madrid turnaround against Real Sociedad

Diego Simeone talks to the Atletico Madrid fans as play is stopped due to crowd trouble
Diego Simeone talks to the Atletico Madrid fans as play is stopped due to crowd troubleReuters/Ana Beltran
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (54) dismissed claims of negativity surrounding his team after their 4-0 defeat against Benfica in the Champions League, and said on Saturday the setback will act as a catalyst for their comeback.

Atleti visit Real Sociedad on Sunday in LaLiga, looking to rebound after suffering a heavy loss in their midweek Champions League clash in Portugal.

Atletico are unbeaten in LaLiga with four wins and four draws from eight matches, placing them fourth in the standings with 16 points, five behind leaders Barcelona.

"I don't think that there is a negative climate. I believe our atmosphere is good and we are working towards the team we want to have," Simeone told reporters on Saturday.

"There are players who arrived in the last days of the transfer window, and they are acclimatizing. From our position, we need to help them adapt as quickly as possible so the team can take shape swiftly. I don't see that as negativity at all."

Atletico have bolstered their squad with new signings Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez, and Simeone said the team needs to link up and play more creatively.

"I didn't see the team lacking commitment or intensity, but rather a lack of (creative) play and resources. Let's see if we can win against Sociedad," the Argentine coach added.

Atletico's last LaLiga match against rivals Real Madrid ended in an intense 1-1 draw, with Simeone's side scoring a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.

Simeone said he agrees with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's remark about defeats serving as a catalyst for bouncing back after Real lost 1-0 to Lille in the Champions League.

Real Sociedad are 14th in LaLiga after picking up eight points from eight games and Simeone said Sociedad will utilize their attacking prowess against Atleti.

"On Thursday (in Europa League) they played with fewer of the usual starters," Simeone said. "The coach will utilize (forwards) like Takefusa Kubo, Sheraldo Becker, and Mikel Oyarzabal. It's a brave team that attacks and is very strong, especially in the beginning of matches."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaChampions LeagueDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Carlo Ancelotti
Atletico can take positives from humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica, Simeone says
Brilliant Benfica condemn underwhelming Atletico Madrid to heavy defeat
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Everton host Newcastle in Premier League as Atalanta lead Genoa
Updated
Brentford beat stubborn Wolves in eight-goal thriller
Arsenal stage stirring second-half comeback to down Southampton as Saka stars
Kovacic bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to edge Fulham in Premier League
Bowen on fire as West Ham trounce lowly Ipswich at home
Union Berlin score first-half double to stun Dortmund and leapfrog them in Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel produce valiant comeback to steal point from reigning champions Leverkusen
Arne Slot happy with record start, but sterner tests await Liverpool
Udinese find late winner against Lecce to move up to second in Serie A
Juve coach tight-lipped on Pogba's future after doping ban reduction
Most Read
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Football Tracker: Everton host Newcastle in Premier League as Atalanta lead Genoa
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings