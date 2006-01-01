Debast thunderbolt guides Sporting Lisbon to victory over Lille

A wonder strike from Zeno Debast and another goal for Viktor Gyökeres helped Sporting CP extend their unblemished head-to-head record to three wins to commence the newly-formed league format of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign.

Encountering one another for the first time since December 2010, and only their third H2H, Sporting CP began brightly as highly sought after Japan international Hidemasa Morita curled an effort inches the wrong side of Lucas Chevalier’s post.

The defending Primeira Liga champions’ attacking threat continued as the contest neared the half-hour mark as Pedro Gonçalves frustratingly saw his one-on-one effort well-saved by the visiting keeper.

The hosts’ dominance in front of goal eventually paid dividends in the 38th minute as the in-form figure of Gyökeres found the back of the net for an eighth consecutive game – for club and country – with another trademark clinically-taken finish that left Chevalier with no chance of making a save.

Gyökeres with his trademark celebration CARLOS COSTA / AFP

Concerningly for Lille manager Bruno Génésio, things went from bad to worse less than 120 seconds later. Angel Gomes - who had recently made his international debut for England - was shown a second yellow card by referee Donatas Rumšas for committing a clumsy foul on goalscorer Gyökeres.

Looking set to register a sixth successive success across all competitions – including the opening five matches of the 2024/25 league campaign – Geny Catamo should have doubled Sporting’s advantage. However, the wizard on the wing, despite having no Lille defenders in his vicinity, disappointingly planted his header wide of the mark from underneath the penalty spot.

Sporting sensationally put the game to bed in the 65th minute as Zeno Debast – who had previously failed to get his name onto the scoresheet in 101 professional appearances – unleashed a rocket of a strike from a distance that flew past the statuesque figure of Chevalier straight into the top corner.

With three points in the bag, Geovany Quenda appeared certain to add the finessing touch to an unforgettable night in the Portuguese capital for Lisbon, however, with the goal at his mercy, he was only able to misfire his rebounded effort wide.

Match stats Statsperform

Despite a late surge on Franco Israel’s goal that saw Alexsandro have a goal ruled out for offside, Sporting comfortably saw out the victory to mark the third time from their previous four attempts that has seen them open a UCL campaign with a victory.

Meanwhile, Lille's bad luck on the pitch against Portuguese opponents continues, with Les Dogues now winless in seven matches of that nature.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Zeno Debast (Sporting CP)

