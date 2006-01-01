Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Champions League
  Dembele reportedly dropped from PSG squad for Arsenal trip

Dembele reportedly dropped from PSG squad for Arsenal trip

Dembele could be missing from PSG's squad against Arsenal
FRANCK FIFE / AFP
France forward Ousmane Dembele (27) has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League game at Arsenal on Tuesday, a source close to the club told AFP.

Dembele's absence is not injury-related but "a decision of the coach" Luis Enrique, the source told AFP.

It appears to be a disciplinary measure following a heated exchange between Luis Enrique and Dembele after Friday's 3-1 win over Rennes in Ligue 1, according to sports daily L'Equipe.

Without the in-form Dembele, who has four goals and three assists in six league games this season, PSG will rely more heavily on Bradley Barcola.

Dembele in Ligue 1 this season
Flashscore

Barcola is the leading scorer in the French top flight this term with six goals, two of which came in the victory over Rennes.

Marco Asensio is in a race against time to be fit after picking up an injury in PSG's Champions League opener against Girona two weeks ago.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueOusmane DembelePSGArsenal
