Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Dortmund in a 'race against time' ahead of Sturm Graz matchup, says coach Sahin

Dortmund in a 'race against time' ahead of Sturm Graz matchup, says coach Sahin

Reuters
Dortmund looks to overcome the injury bug in Sturm Graz matchup
Dortmund looks to overcome the injury bug in Sturm Graz matchupReuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
Injury-ravaged Borussia Dortmund are stretched thin and running out of time as they prepare for Tuesday's Champions League home game against Austrian side Sturm Graz, manager Nuri Sahin said.

Last season's finalists Dortmund are without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna as well as defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Despite having nine players injured, Dortmund secured a 2-1 comeback victory against second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending their three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who went off injured in the 67th minute against Leipzig, is fit to play against Sturm Graz, while winger Jamie Gittens remains uncertain for the match.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and central defender Waldemar Anton, are still doubtful, leaving backup goalkeeper Alexander Meyer likely to stand between the posts once again and 18-year-old defender Almugera Kabar could make his Champions League debut.

"The known absentees remain. I don't think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar," Sahin told reporters on Monday.

"We will have to see about 'Waldi' (Anton). It will be a race against time. We did not get the green light on Greg (Kobel) yet."

"Meyer has an extraordinary character. He is very popular in the squad and his qualities were on display at the weekend. To have a number two like that at this level is amazing."

Sturm Graz have lost all three of their Champions League games. Dortmund suffered a 5-2 loss at Real Madrid in their last match but won their previous two matches against Club Brugge and Celtic.

Austrian international Sabitzer was particularly excited about the fixture.

"I come from Graz, I grew up there. I have many memories. Our mission is to win tomorrow, that's clear," he said.

"I'm already feeling better (about my injury). I'm confident that it will work out tomorrow."

Click here to check out the preview for the Dortmund/Sturm Graz matchup

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueGregor KobelAlmugera KabarJulien DuranvilleDortmundSturm GrazRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Nuri Sahin says Dortmund rewarded with Leipzig victory despite injury setbacks
Dortmund secure vital victory to upset high-flying Leipzig in Bundesliga clash
Editors' Picks: Heavyweight football clashes sharing spotlight with WTA Finals
Show more
Football
Houston Dynamo's Hector Herrera given red card for spitting at feet of referee
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca confident heading into Real Madrid matchup
Girona coach Michel says club has 'a lot to win and little to lose' heading into PSV matchup
Guardiola says injury-hit Manchester City are facing challenge ahead of Sporting clash
Wilson the hero as late double sees Fulham come from behind to stun Brentford
Douvikas strike the difference as Celta Vigo edge 10-man Getafe in LaLiga
In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Updated
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Most Read
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Fritz secures place at ATP Finals in Turin after Paris Masters results

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings