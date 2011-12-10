Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

A new Champions League presents itself to the football fan. Gone are the groups and in comes a qualifying phase that has been completely reworked from what we're used to. The competition will run until May 31st next year when the final will be played in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid are the reigning Champions League winners. It was the fifth time the Whites have won the continental tournament in the last 10 seasons. It's no coincidence that Real are the all-time winners of the competition, with 15 trophies. That's eight ahead of second-placed AC Milan.

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappr to their already stellar squad, Real Madrid are emerging as virtual contenders for another Champions League title.

But other teams are vying to dethrone the Spanish side, such as three-time English champions Manchester City, who won the Champions League in the 2022/23 season, as well as other European giants like Bayern Munich, bitten after an unbeaten 2023/24, and Barcelona themselves with the talent of Lamine Yamal and the command of German Hansi Flick, who won the tournament as coach in 2019/20.

2024/25 Champions League regulations

The first major change will be in the number of participants. Instead of 32 teams divided into eight groups of four each, the new Champions League will have 36 teams that will play eight matches in the first phase. The matches will be against different opponents who will be drawn by lots.

The 36 teams will be divided into four pots according to criteria established by UEFA. Each participant will face two teams from each pot.

In this first phase, the teams will play four games as hosts and four as visitors.

How will qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League 2024/25 be determined?

Advancement to the knockout stage will be determined by straight points. However, only the eight best-placed teams in this first phase will progress directly to the round of 16.

To complete the remaining participants in the decisive knockout round, the teams finishing between ninth and 24th place in the first phase will compete in a playoff with back-to-back matches.

Whoever progresses will go through to the Round of 16. The losers will join the others eliminated from the competition.

Reigning champions Real Madrid go in search of 16th title

With the Round of 16 settled, the format of the tournament will revert to what has already been agreed. Return legs, with the final taking place in a single match on a neutral pitch.

The 2024/25 Champions League league phase dates

The new Champions League will have its league phase, with eight dates set for the 36 teams to play their eight matches in the quest to qualify for the knockout stage or to stay in the playoff prior to the decisive phase.

Vinicius Junior, one of the stars of the Champions League

In order to favour the league format, UEFA is preparing a Champions League-only week, with no Europa League matches.

Gameweek One: September 17th-19th

Gameweek Two: October 1st-2nd

Gameweek Three: October 22nd-23rd

Gameweek Four: November 5th-6th

Gameweek Five: November 26th-27th

Gameweek Six: December 10th-11th

Gameweek Seven: January 21st-22nd 2025

Gameweek Eight: January 29th 2025

Check out the 2024/25 Champions League knockout round dates

The first knockout phase of the new Champions League will be a playoff between the teams that finished between ninth and 24th in the group stage. There will be back-to-back matches.

Playoffs: February 11th/12th and 18th/19th 2025

Ancelotti and Guardiola, two of football's great strategists and their great duels in the Champions League

Once the qualifiers have been determined, the knockout stage will continue from the Round of 16 until the big decider in Munich.

Round of 16: March 4th/5th and 11th/12th 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8th/9th and 15th/16th 2025

Semi-finals: April 29th/30th and May 6th/7th 2025

Final: May 31st 2025

When will the 2024/2025 Champions League draws take place?

The Champions League is already underway with the qualifying stages, but the draw that will decide the opponents that each of the 36 teams will face in the league phase of the tournament will take place at the end of August. Here are the dates:

League phase draw: August 29th

Draw for the playoffs: January 31st 2025

Draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals: February 21st 2025

Draws will determine the path of the teams in the new Champions League

Where will the 2024/2025 Champions League final be held?

The Champions League final will return to Munich for the first time since 2012, when the same Allianz Arena saw Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties to become continental champions for the first time.

Allianz Arena to host Champions League 2024/25 decider

The Allianz Arena has also hosted matches in the last two European Championships, including this year's competition. The stadium has a capacity of 67,000 fans.